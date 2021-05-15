The Halston family slams the Netflix limited series in a new statement

Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix series, Halston has earned criticism from non-other than the Halston Archives and Family.

According to a report from Deadline, the estate released a statement earlier this week, slamming the entire series and the portrayal of the late designer.

“The HALSTON Archives and Family were not consulted on the upcoming Netflix series involving an inaccurate, fictionalized account of famed fashion designer, Halston,” the statement read.

“The Halston Archives remains the only definitive and comprehensive source on the man and his legacy as the personally appointed custodian of his private papers and effects.”

Split into five episodes, the series follows Halston as he “leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970s and 1980s New York.”

The ensemble cast includes Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Rebecca Davan as Elsa Peretti, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli and Gianfranco Rogriguez as Victor Hugo.

Deep breath for even more star power: Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert, Vera Farmiga as Adele and Maxim Swinton as a young Halston.

Roy Halston Frowick rose to international fame in the 1970s. His influence and business strategies redefined American fashion. In 1990, he passed away at age 57 due to AIDS-related cancer.

Halston is now available on Netflix. Watch the trailer here or below.