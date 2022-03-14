The CW’s highly-anticipated Gotham Knights TV series has added two new LGBTQ+ characters.

According to a report from Variety, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara have joined the show as brother and sister duo Harper and Cullen Row, respectively.

Per the casting announcement, Smythe is set to play Harper, who is described as a “blue-haired bisexual” that’s also a gifted engineer and streetsmart acerbic. One of her goals in the series is to repair her and her brother’s “broken lives”.

DiChiara has signed on to play Cullen, a transgender teen who finally steps into his truth after hiding his identity from an abusive parent. He is described as “clever and adept at reading human nature.”

Shortly after the announcement, Smthye took to Instagram and expressed her excitement regarding the casting news.

“Ahhhh! Absolutely thrilled and honoured to be a part of this Gotham Family & DC Universe. I still feel like I’m dreaming. Let the journey begin,” she wrote.

DiChiara echoed similar sentiments and also described the role of Cullen as a “dream.”

“Soooo excited to get started on this. Gotham Knights has two new faces. This has been a dream of mine ever since I started my acting career,” he wrote. “Also cannot wait to meet my “sister” [Fallon Smythe]. I’m so excited to share this news with you all!”

Based on the characters from comic book writers Bob Kane and Bill Finger, Gotham Knights is set to take place after the murder of Bruce Wayne – who’s alternatively known as Batman.

In the aftermath of the hero’s death, Wayne’s adoptive son forms an unlikely alliance with the children of his father’s enemies after they all get framed for the caped crusader’s death.

With a common goal, the group of misfits ban togther to clear their name while also keeping crime at bay in the spiralling city of Gotham.

Olivia Rose Keegan (Days of Our Lives), Navia Robinson (Raven’s Home) and Oscar Morgan (De Son Vivant) are also set to star in the series.

The forthcoming one hour drama will be written and executive produced by Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash.

Before joining the project, the three creatives were best known for their work on the other Gotham-themed series Batwoman.

Unlike other the DC shows on The CW, Gotham Knights will not be apart of the established Arrrowverse.

