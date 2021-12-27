The 20 best LGBTQ+ TV shows of 2021

Ten years ago, it would’ve been difficult for us to compile a ‘Best Of’ list with 10 queer television shows, let alone 20. Thankfully, the small screen has evolved over the past decade (much quicker than film, we should add) and now we’re finally witnessing three-dimensional LGBTQ+ characters leading their own dramas and comedies – even in the realm of animation and horror, genres that have notoriously failed to provide representation for the queers.

2021 was perhaps the best year for queer entertainment yet, with RuPaul’s Emmy Award-winning drag empire expanding in brand in new international territories, while queer masterminds such as Russell T. Davies and Ryan Murphy continued to educate audiences on historical LGBTQ+ figures and real-life events that have shaped queer life and culture.

Here, we list our 20 best LGBTQ+ shows of 2021, from returning fan-favourites to limited series’ and new dramas that have made Gay Twitter explode – Young Royals, we’re looking at you. The list is in alphabetical order, but we’ve given a special shoutout to our TV Show of the Year at the end of the list. Without further ado…