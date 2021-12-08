Here’s the trailer and release date for season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star

The trailer for season three of 9-1-1: Lone Star has finally been released and it teases all the “action” you could hope for.
Lone Star, which focuses on the fire and police departments in Austin, Texas, was confirmed to return for a third season earlier this year.
On 6 December, the show’s official Twitter page dropped the trailer and confirmed it will return on 3 January.
The tweet said: “Season 3 is going to be PACKED with action. Who’s ready!?”
In the 30-second-long clip, the characters can be seen battling the snowy elements as they work together to do what they do best.
At one point, someone even falls through the ice into what is sure to be some very cold water.
According to star Ronen Rubinstein, who makes up one half of TV’s favourite first responder couple as TK Strand, the upcoming third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star will ‘not hold back’ with Tarlos storylines.
Speaking with Digital Spy, the actor revealed: “I’ve heard about so much stuff that’s going to happen in season three. Again, they’re not holding back, especially with my character, and my relationship with Carlos.
“They’re not holding back, and I think they’re really embracing what’s been going on, and the reception to our characters. It’s only going to get bigger and crazier. I can’t wait to talk about season three, that’s for sure.”
When asked if there are wedding bells in store for TK and Carlos Reyes, played by former GAY TIMES cover star Rafael Silva, Rubinstein teased: “You know, I think it’s bound to happen.
“This is not a secret – I’m able to say this because our showrunner is teasing it, and he says it’s almost inevitable. But it’s all about timing. How long have they really been together? Is their relationship strong enough to get married?
“And I think the big question is, is TK even ready to get married?”
9-1-1: Lone Star returns on 3 January.
