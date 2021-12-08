Here’s the trailer and release date for season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star

The trailer for season three of 9-1-1: Lone Star has finally been released and it teases all the “action” you could hope for.

Lone Star, which focuses on the fire and police departments in Austin, Texas, was confirmed to return for a third season earlier this year.

On 6 December, the show’s official Twitter page dropped the trailer and confirmed it will return on 3 January.

The tweet said: “Season 3 is going to be PACKED with action. Who’s ready!?”

In the 30-second-long clip, the characters can be seen battling the snowy elements as they work together to do what they do best.

At one point, someone even falls through the ice into what is sure to be some very cold water.

According to star Ronen Rubinstein, who makes up one half of TV’s favourite first responder couple as TK Strand, the upcoming third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star will ‘not hold back’ with Tarlos storylines.