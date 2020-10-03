The AHS creator takes no breaks.

Ryan Murphy is adding a new show to his catalog with a series focusing on the prolific serial killer, Jeffery Dahmer.

The new series will be titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and production will begin in January 2021.

According to Deadline, the show will explore the history of one of the most prolific serial killers in America and will be told through the eyes of his many victims. The series will also touch on white privilege and the polices mishandling of the crimes Dahmer committed.

Janet Mock – who also directed and executive produced Hollywood and Pose – will write and direct the new project with Carl Franklin also stepping into the creative chair.

Emmy Winner Richard Jenkins is the first actor confirmed for the show and will be playing Dahmer’s father Lionel. Producers are currently hosting auditions for the serial killer and the female lead role of Glenda Cleveland.

Between 1978 to 1991 Dahmer terrorized Milwaukee by murdering and dismembering 17 men and boys. He was eventually convicted for 16 of those murders and was given multiple life sentences. While in jail Dahmer was beaten to death after an inmate read about his crimes in a newspaper.

This isn’t the first time Dahmer and his horrific crimes have received the Hollywood treatment. Since the early 90’s documentaries, books and docuseries have been released detailing his crimes and the people involved with his case.

There’s no word on a release date for the upcoming limited series.