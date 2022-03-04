Nicky Doll will host the first-ever season of Drag Race France

France’s edition of Drag Race announced that its first-ever season will be hosted by season 12 contestant, Nicky Doll.

In November 2021, World of Wonder confirmed that casting for the series was underway.

Not much is known about the series, but it’s expected to follow the same format as the US original and its various spin-offs, including Drag Race Thailand, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Canada’s Drag Race, Drag Race Holland, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under and Drag RaceEspaña.

Nicky Doll will host the season, with TV presenter Daphné Bürki and musician Kiddy Smile joining as judges.

Drag Race France is yet to be given an air date, but it is expected sometime in 2022.

Casting closed in December and it remains unclear how many queens will participate in the season.

Like some of the other international editions, Drag Race France’s queens will be filmed using the country’s native language of French.

The show will air on WOW Presents Plus worldwide, airing on Endemol in France.