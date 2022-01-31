Lilly Wachowski calls for “change” after Showtime cancels Work in Progress series

The Matrix co-creator Lilly Wachowski has criticised industry executives for delivering empty diversity and inclusion promises.

On 27 January, Showtime announced that it cancelled its popular queer comedy, Work in Progress.

The series, which had two seasons, has been praised by critics for its exploration of mental health and the LGBTQ+ community.

Shortly after the news, Wachowski took to social media to air out her grievances regarding the cancellation.

“Right before the Thanksgiving holiday, I got the extremely disappointing news from the execs at Showtime that Work in Progress was not going to be picked up for a third season,” she wrote.

She then revealed that filming for the second season was “extremely difficult” due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The masks made the experience very antiseptic to me – the intimacy – the ability to convey and receive joy and love was acutely missing,” she explained.

Even though it was challenging initially, Wachowski ended production with a sense of pride and hoped that the series would be renewed.

But her newfound positive outlook didn’t prevent her from having a “sinking feeling” regarding the impending cancellation.

Wachowski went on to point out the huge amount of recognition the series received in the midst of its cancellation.

“Since our disheartening news though, Work in Progress has made 7 top 10 lists and has been nominated for best comedy in the GLAAD awards,” she said. “But unfortunately, that isn’t enough to overcome the bottom line.”

“Which is frustrating. Because shows like ours get trotted out to illustrate how networks and studios are soooo committed to diversity but then get cut before they can establish a viewership. It is a bit of a vicious cycle. At what point does the “commitment and championing of diversity” end?”

Wachowski then thanked Showtime for taking on the show while also encouraging industry executives to provide better “support systems.”

“Something has to change. This industry should be pushed to create more meaningful support systems for the art that they help create,” she tweeted.

“Shows like Gentefied and Vida and South Side (why the hell hasn’t this show been picked up yet!? It’s fantastic!) and Shrill and Work in Progress need more meaningful commitments than just an intersection between art and commerce or a deal with the devil.”

At the end of her statement, she tagged the creatives from Work in Progress and called on TV bosses to hire them.

“And if any executive is seeing this our show is available,” she said.

Check out her full statement below.

