Kerri Colby hints at Drag Race reunion drama: “Y’all ‘bout to learn”

Kerri Colby has hinted at some major drama viewers can expect to see during the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 reunion.

The latest instalment of the franchise is set to come to an end after being on our screens since the first week of January.

Before the grand finale, the queens will reunite for the first in-person reunion since season 11.

Asked by a fan if she was subtweeting Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté in a post about how “trolls be trolling”, Kerri responded by teasing some drama fans can expect in the upcoming episode.

“Never her!!! Y’all ‘bout to learn what happens when you come for the doll at the reunion @kornbreadTMFS,” she wrote.

Kornbread responded to the tweet with a simple “lmfao”, followed by a laughing emoji – suggesting that they are both on the same side of whatever happened.

Lmfao 🤣 — Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté (@kornbreadTMFS) April 11, 2022

Exactly where the drama could come from remains unclear, especially as season 14 had no shortage of confrontations.

There was tension between the likes of Jasmine Kennedie and Daya Betty, as well as Bosco and Lady Camden during its long, long run.

Whoever is declared the winner will walk away with the highest cash prize awarded to date, $150,000.

The runner-up will also receive a $50,000 cash prize, powered by Cash App.

The reunion is scheduled to air on 15 April and the grand finale a week after that.