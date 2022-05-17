Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney cast as new ‘Rose’ in Doctor Who

Yasmin Finney is set to star as a character called Rose in Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary series next year.

The beloved character was originally played by Billie Piper when the series was revived in 2005.

“This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself, Russell [T Davies], has not only made my year, it’s made my life,” Finney told the BBC about her casting.

“I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get ready.”

She added that if “eight-year-old Yasmin” could see where she is now, “I would have never in a million years believed them”.

The actress is currently starring in the Netflix series Heartstopper as Elle, Charlie (Joe Locke) and Tao’s (William Gao) friend who transferred to Harvey Greene Grammar School for Girls after coming out as transgender.

Davies, the mastermind behind Doctor Who from 2005 until 2010, is set to return as showrunner in 2023.

He praised the actress, stating it was an “absolute joy” to welcome her to the set.

“Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder – how can there be another Rose?” he teased.

“You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set.

“We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world – and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse.”

Piper’s last depiction of Rose Tyler was during the show’s last major anniversary in 2013, when the character was used as the physical embodiment of ‘the Moment’.

She previously came back in 2008 and 2010 after leaving Doctor Who at the end of its second season.

Whether or not she will reprise her role again for the 60th anniversary remains unclear, as well as whether or not Finney’s character is linked to Piper’s in any way.