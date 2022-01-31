Élite: Netflix’s LGBTQ-inclusive show casts trans actor in sixth season

Netflix has announced the addition of five new cast members for season six of its hit Spanish teen drama, Élite.

The show follows privileged high schoolers in Madrid, Spain, and looks at themes of drug abuse and class divides.

Since its debut in 2018, the Spanish show has been praised for its LGBTQ-inclusive storylines which range from a gay love triangle to a queer female couple.

With season four airing in June 2021, it is expected that season five will be released in 2022 and six sometime after that.

It was previously revealed that Valentina Zenere and André Lamoglia will join season five in the roles of Sofía and Gonzalo, respectively.

Virtually nothing is known about the show’s sixth instalment, especially given that fans are yet to see how its fifth ends.

In an announcement on the official Élite Instagram account on 31 January, it was confirmed that five new faces will appear in season six.

“I have 5 more crushes joining us for s6… welcome to las encinas,” the caption read alongside images of the new additions.

Among them is Ander Puig, an up-and-coming transgender actor.

Although details beyond this remain scarce, Élite’s impressive amount of LGBTQ+ representation likely means they will depict a trans character.

Also revealed to be joining the show was Álvaro de Juana, Carmen Arrufat Blasco, Ana Bokesa and Alex Pastrana.

Seasons one to four of Élite are streaming now on Netflix.