Netflix announces release date for Elite season 4 and shares first look at new characters

We finally have a release date for Elite’s fourth season.

Mark your calendars, because according to Netflix, the Spanish-language teen drama will return with all-new episodes on 18 June.

Last year, the streaming service announced (to the disappointment of fans) that series mainstays such as Mina El Hammani, Danna Paola Lucrecia, Ester Expósito, Álvaro Rico and Jorge López will not return for season four.

Arón Piper, Omar Ayuso, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Claudia Salas and Georgina Amorós, however, have been confirmed to reprise their fan-favourite roles.

Not only that, there will be some new stars entering the tumultuous (and murderous) universe of Las Encinas including Andrés Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch, and Diego Martín.

In a press release, Netflix said their characters “will cross paths with Guzmán, Samuel, Ander, Omar, Rebeca and Cayetana.” The drama of it all!

Since Elite’s debut in 2018, the series has received universal acclaim, with particular praise aimed at the relationship between LGBTQ+ characters Omar (Ayuso) and Ander (Piper), who have been dubbed ‘Omander’ by fans.

The show is also one of Netflix’s best performing Spanish originals, with the most recent third season being viewed by over 20 million households.

Elite has even been renewed for a fifth season with two more additions to the main cast: Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia.

In 2019, the series won Outstanding Television Series (Spanish-Language) at the GLAAD Media Awards. It was nominated for the same award in 2020 and 2021.

You can watch the brand new teaser for Elite season four here or below.