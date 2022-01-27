Drag Race star Shangela breaks silence on Celebrity Big Brother rumours

Drag Race legend Shangela has finally spoken out about rumours that she will appear on the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother US.

In a TikTok video shared to Twitter alongside a written statement, Shangela revealed that she is “not on #CBB.”

“I love y’all,” she wrote. “I’m not on #CBB. I don’t know how online cast rumors get started but it’s crazy the storm of messages I’ve gotten about this. I appreciate y’all for rooting for another Shangie return to TV…it’ll happen! Good luck to all.”

The clip shows Shangela on a boat as her hair is blown around by a heavy gust of wind, with a voiceover confirming that the “rumour” was “made up” by someone online.

“I’ll be back on TV next week though, details Monday,” the narrator confirmed.

Given that Celebrity Big Brother premieres on 2 February, some fans questioned whether or not Shangela’s upcoming TV appearance was related to the show despite her statement.

“Not convinced you ain’t gonna show up in a big blue box, sis,” one wrote.

Another added: “I feel this was a timed tweet. Tik Tok it or it ain’t real and you’re just gonna pop out of the box #Halleloo.”

“Or she might be in the first episode as a surprise,” a third said alongside a gif of Shangela jumping out of a box on Drag Race.

Although Shangela isn’t on the season, which started filming on 26 January, Carson Kressley and Todrick Hall both are – meaning we could get a Drag Race alliance if they choose to work together.

Although no queens have ever appeared on Celebrity Big Brother US, judge Ross Matthews did finish as the runner up on the US edition’s first-ever season and Courtney Act won the UK’s version in 2018.

Here’s how other fans reacted to Shangela not being on the show:

Flop where is New York Nene Shangela and Spencer from iCarly https://t.co/xxvNhTmffp — Jensen from Dodge City (@petworthot) January 27, 2022

Whoever lied and said that New York, Nene, and Shangela were going to be on this season…..you will pay for your crimes https://t.co/0y2OitV05B — Its About Bravo (@about_bravo) January 27, 2022

People actually believed we were getting Tiffany, Nene, and Shangela… the weirdest was Jerry Trainor how did y’all fall for that pic.twitter.com/92sy4kOHD6 — eldritch abomination (@AlasknBullWorms) January 27, 2022

so you’re telling me that New York, Shangela, and Nene are NOT on Celebrity Big Brother?! pic.twitter.com/kKzdzaUlUM — The Grand Dame of Hell’s Kitchen (@_alexalonso) January 27, 2022

No Nene, New York or Shangela…..

disaster pic.twitter.com/LGfd5EmmGN — 🪐Mike🪐 (@mikesmicYT) January 27, 2022

so no Tiffany Pollard and no Shangela…pic.twitter.com/nLaegYjl7q — pioneer of fake veganism (@mangoxylophone) January 26, 2022

Finally I can use this 😂 pic.twitter.com/CB3GLClvJv — Luigi ❤️‍🔥 (@SanxXxluigi) January 27, 2022

I really believed we were getting Tiffany Pollard, Nene and Shangela all together pic.twitter.com/JMcDvH773A — Ted (@heytedhey) January 27, 2022

whoever started the rumor Nene, New York, and Shangela’s on cbb come here i just wanna talk… https://t.co/BCKDkH8UHo — 💞shook💖 (@nutellashook1) January 27, 2022

They better have a season 18 stowaway twist and Shangela gonna jump out of a box. 🤣 #BBCeleb #CBBUS3 https://t.co/Zyr4ga5DOa pic.twitter.com/kzkv8tOqyg — E-Mack (@emacdaddy1234) January 27, 2022

