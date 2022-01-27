Television

Drag Race star Shangela breaks silence on Celebrity Big Brother rumours

By Conor Clark

Drag Race legend Shangela has finally spoken out about rumours that she will appear on the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother US.

In a TikTok video shared to Twitter alongside a written statement, Shangela revealed that she is “not on #CBB.”

“I love y’all,” she wrote. “I’m not on #CBB. I don’t know how online cast rumors get started but it’s crazy the storm of messages I’ve gotten about this. I appreciate y’all for rooting for another Shangie return to TV…it’ll happen! Good luck to all.”

The clip shows Shangela on a boat as her hair is blown around by a heavy gust of wind, with a voiceover confirming that the “rumour” was “made up” by someone online.

“I’ll be back on TV next week though, details Monday,” the narrator confirmed.

Given that Celebrity Big Brother premieres on 2 February, some fans questioned whether or not Shangela’s upcoming TV appearance was related to the show despite her statement.

“Not convinced you ain’t gonna show up in a big blue box, sis,” one wrote.

Another added: “I feel this was a timed tweet. Tik Tok it or it ain’t real and you’re just gonna pop out of the box #Halleloo.”

“Or she might be in the first episode as a surprise,” a third said alongside a gif of Shangela jumping out of a box on Drag Race.

Although Shangela isn’t on the season, which started filming on 26 January, Carson Kressley and Todrick Hall both are – meaning we could get a Drag Race alliance if they choose to work together.

Although no queens have ever appeared on Celebrity Big Brother US, judge Ross Matthews did finish as the runner up on the US edition’s first-ever season and Courtney Act won the UK’s version in 2018.

