Exclusive: Drag Race Philippines releases gag-worthy first full trailer

Drag Race’s latest international spin off is about to sashay its way to your screens, with 12 fierce queens battling to become the first-ever winner from the Philippines.

Season four star Jiggly Caliente will judge the show alongside TV personality Kaladkaren, with legendary actor Paolo Ballesteros joining as the host.

It has also been announced that there will be three recurring judges throughout the season – Rajo Laurel, BJ Pascual and Jon Santos.

Rajo is a renowned Filipino designer who was a permanent judge on four seasons of Project Runway Philippines, BJ is an editorial photographer who has worked on TV shows such as Asia’s Next Top Model and Jon Santos is the country’s premiere female and male impersonator.

The show will be accompanied by Drag Race Philippines: Untucked which, as RuPaul says, you need to be watching to get the full story.

Discussing the show in a previous statement, World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, said: “The Drag Race franchise has shined a spotlight on so many incredible queens from around the world and we are so excited to introduce audiences to the dazzling queens of the Philippines.

“WOW Presents Plus was created to serve as a springboard for underrepresented voices, so we are thrilled to exclusively premiere Drag Race Philippines on the platform for our global viewers.

Drag Race Philippines will premiere on 17 August in the UK on WOW Presents Plus, with episodes airing weekly thereafter.

Untucked will debut two days later, with a new episode dropping on the streaming platform every Friday following.

Watch the first full trailer for the series, premiered exclusively by GAY TIMES, below or by clicking here and keep scrolling to meet the first queens to ever compete on Drag Race Philippines.