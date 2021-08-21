American Horror Story spin-off addresses Sarah Paulson’s Roanoke comments

The American Horror Story spin-off playfully addressed Sarah Paulson’s critique of Roanoke in its latest episode.

In the season finale of American Horror Stories, viewers were brought back to the infamous Murder House under meta-themed circumstancs.

The episode, titled Game Over, follows Connie and Adam, two AHS super fans who book a weekend stay at the terrifying haunted house.

Over the course of the episode, the two make references to the nine seasons of the series as their stay in the house quickly changes from wholesome to murderous.

At one point, Adam suggests to Connie that they leave the terrifying home to binge-watch one of the most polarizing AHS instalments, Roanoke.

“Why did Sarah Paulson shit talk that season? It’s so good,” Adam exclaimed.

Of course, it doesn’t end well for self-professed fans as the murderous ghost inhabitants gruesomely end their lives.

AHS: Roanoke first premiered back in 2016.

The sixth season revisited the slower and subdued pace of the show’s earlier seasons, and was presented as a paranormal documentary series titled My Roanoke Nightmare.

It told the story of a married couple (played by Sarah and Cuba Gooding Jr.) who experience spooky disturbances in their North Californian home. The second half depicted the production of the documentary’s sequel.

Upon its release, the series received mixed reviews from fans but was met with praise from critics.