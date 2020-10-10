A Green Lantern TV series is headed to HBO Max and will feature a gay superhero

LGBTQ+ comic fans rejoice!

A Green Lantern adaptation is on it’s way to a TV screen near you and will feature a gay hero.

One of the series central characters will be Alan Scott, the first green lantern who came out in the updated Earth-2 DC timeline.

The show will also follow other corps members Jessica Cruz, Guy Gardner, Simon Baz, and Kilowog. Popular villain Sinestro will also make an appearance in the upcoming series.

News of a Green Lantern TV show first came to light in 2019 during an HBO Max WarnerMedia Day.

During the press day, Greg Berlanti stated that the show would be “unlike anything seen on television.”

During this year’s at the TCA’s HBO Max Head of Original Content, Sarah Aubrey said that the series will take place over a “span several decades on focus on two stories about Green Lanterns on Earth.”

The new DC adaptation has been picked up for 10 one hour episodes by the streaming service.

Marc Guggenheim, co-creator of Arrow and Seth Grahame-Smith writer for Lego Batman Movie will be the lead writers on the show with the latter also stepping in as showrunner.

Greg Berlanti and his production company Berlanti Productions will produce the series along with Warner Bros Television.

Earth-2 Alan Scott is getting the flowers he deserves and we have to stan.

Related: 12 iconic superheroes you never knew were LGBTQ.