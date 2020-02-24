Palladium launch the PALLASHOCK OG

by Solly Warner

Style

For SS20, Palladium delves into the archive to launch the PALLASHOCK – the must have shoe of the season.

Palladium revisits the PALLASHOCK, paying tribute to their original chunky canvas shoe made for global non-conformists. The low-cut style features a stonewashed canvas available in hues such as dusky green, popcorn and rose dust.

Featuring a shock-absorbing chunky dual-tone outsole and Palladium’s iconic protective rubber toecap, the PALLASHOCK is available both as a trainer or the PALLASHOCK MID OG a mid-cut ankle boot version.

Shop the new line here

