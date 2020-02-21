Jil Sander’s deliver monochromatic magic in exclusive collection for MATCHESFASHION

by Solly Warner

Style

Jil Sander’s launch capsule collection for S/S20, alongside unique curation and installation in London.

Under the creative direction of husband-and-wife team Lucie and Luke Meier, the new collections takes a fluid approach to day and evening-wear. Expressing signature pared-back aesthetics via architectural shapes and slick, narrow cuts.

As you leave the bright splashes of colour from Valentine’s Day behind, delve into a minimalist’s dream. Comprising of luxurious overcoats, sharp tuxedos, defined trousers, and the classic ‘7 Evening Shirts’, these pieces are hero pieces in any Spring wardrobe.

Shop the SS20 capsule collection via the installation at 5 Carlos Place, London and at www.matchesfashion.com

