Jil Sander’s deliver monochromatic magic in exclusive collection for MATCHESFASHION

Jil Sander’s launch capsule collection for S/S20, alongside unique curation and installation in London.

Under the creative direction of husband-and-wife team Lucie and Luke Meier, the new collections takes a fluid approach to day and evening-wear. Expressing signature pared-back aesthetics via architectural shapes and slick, narrow cuts.

As you leave the bright splashes of colour from Valentine’s Day behind, delve into a minimalist’s dream. Comprising of luxurious overcoats, sharp tuxedos, defined trousers, and the classic ‘7 Evening Shirts’, these pieces are hero pieces in any Spring wardrobe.

