5 luxury pieces we’d like to treat ourselves to in January

All that ‘Dry January’ money has got to go somewhere, right?

It’s January, you’re miserable. Just look at yourself in the mirror *glass cracks*.

People are telling us we should be sober, thinner, happier, more toned and it’s all just too much, so we’re approaching the month with a tried and tested form of therapy… retail.

Here’s 5 luxe pieces we’re loving right now.

The longing for thick knits when it’s only two degrees outside are rather obvious but we’re just yearning for this chunky one from AMI with its thick weave and slightly cropped style. We want to wear it now with high waisted jeans and a heavy boot and in summer thrown atop a casual t-shirt.

Even if you’re not the sort of person that would generally wear a suit, like…ever, you have to admit that this is one sharp piece of tailoring. We’re always here for a twenties silhouette and this suit would be perfect worn with a vest and loafs, as chic separates or with a great cashmere roll neck whilst the weather stays cold.

A good scarf is essential; start the winter with a Primark one and you’ll be left with mere strings of thread around your neck come spring. This simple ribbed one from British brand Pantherella are perfect for a modern gent, and what’s even better, street-style star Richard Biedul stars in the campaign showing you how to wear each one perfectly.

We’re looking at these bad boys and we’re immediately thinking holidays. Take us somewhere, pop a cocktail in my hand, sunnies on my face and cute sandals on my feet and these shorts will be the last thing in need. The perfect piece to slip on post swim and cute enough to carry you through to the bar.

What better way to start a new decade than with a smiley face on your pinky? The 2020 way to do a signet ring (and a lot cuter if you ask us).