Stumble upon any of the YouTube videos where so-called ‘former lesbians’ offer testimonies about their “journey out of homosexuality” and, at first, they may appear to be some type of bizarre parody, not to be taken seriously. But for members of “ex-gay” group X-Out-Loud, this is no joke.

Not only do they profess to having overcome homosexuality, through the power of Jesus, but now their focus is on finding and ‘helping’ others who “struggle with same-sex attraction”.

Members of this group hail from dozens of countries, including Malta, Hungary, the UK, Germany, Ghana and Moldova, and are united by the desire to spread the ‘ex-gay’ ideology.

Registered charity

The fringe ideas that are publicised by this group may be outside of mainstream discourse in the United Kingdom, for now, but GAY TIMES can reveal that a registered charity in Northern Ireland is behind the ex-gay organisation X-Out-Loud.

The Core Issues Trust, a fundamentalist Christian charity, is described by CEO and ‘ex-gay’, Mike Davidson, as “the only registered charity in the United Kingdom that offers counselling and therapeutic support to those leaving LGBTAIA+ lifestyles and identity.”

Decades ago, gay men and women faced everything from electric shock treatments to chemical aversion techniques, where they were shown sexual images while given drugs to induce vomiting, in a bid to change sexual attraction.

Today, conversion therapy practices in Western nations are more insidious, mainly performed by unaccredited counsellors and therapists with a religious background.

All mainstream medical, psychotherapy and counselling organisations, including the NHS, in the United Kingdom are publicly opposed to all forms of conversion therapy, due to the harm these practices cause victims.

Conversion therapy conference

X-Out-Loud works closely with the Core Issues Trust and other organisations in the global effort to push conversion therapy practices. In late October, at an invitation-only conversion therapy conference held in the capital city of Poland, Warsaw, X-Out-Louders worked behind the scenes to ensure all panels and sessions happened without any issues.

Members sold books to conference delegates, including the official X-Out-Loud book called ‘Emerging Ex-LGBT Voices’. Priced at £16.50, buyers can read so-called testimonies from ‘former lesbians’ and those who have made the “journey out of homosexuality”.

Despite Amazon stating in 2021 that they “have chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQIA+ identity as a mental illness,” this 100-page book was available to buy from the e-commerce giant, until GAY TIMES reached out for comment before this article was published.

The title is now under review at Amazon and, if the company believes content guidelines have been breached, the book will be removed from sale.

Waterstones, and its subsidiary Foyles, also offered the book for sale, until GAY TIMES contacted the bookseller.

A Waterstones spokesperson said: “When we are made aware that the content of a book may be objectionable, we will of course review immediately. In this case, we do not trade with the publisher and have removed the listing.”