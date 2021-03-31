When the media is anti-trans, it’s actually out of touch with young people

Too many times, I’ve walked across from my flat and into my local shop to be greeted by some upsetting headlines. They usually fall under the general umbrella of saying or implying that trans people just existing (as we have done throughout history) is a threat to the world at large. I might be able to pay it less mind if it didn’t make me worry about the people who live in my local community who will see those headlines and might end up treating me differently if they know I am trans. It makes it much harder to feel safe.

I might have realised I was trans sooner if it weren’t for the role that media hostility plays in the public’s perception of what it actually means to be trans. My understanding of trans identity before I was able to relate it to myself was almost cartoonish. In films and TV shows, transgender people were always the butt of the joke, or the most undesirable option, unwanted and disposable. There was the frequent punchline of “the woman who used to be a man,” as if that’s somehow one of the worst things you can be.

I couldn’t have figured out that I was a trans man or put a name to how I felt about my own gender identity without first having the words to describe those feelings, and this is where access to more inclusive media which more accurately reflects the diversity of the population would have helped me tremendously. Thankfully, some entertainment media is getting better at addressing these misconceptions and knowledge gaps, with notable examples such as Disclosure and Pose. But many news publications still rely on shock headlines and the demonisation of minority groups to entice readers out of fear. It’s so draining.

Despite media hostility, however, public perceptions aren’t as negative as they might seem, especially among young people. According to new independent research of almost 3,000 pupils aged 11 to 18 by charity Just Like Us, 84% of young people said they would support a friend if they came out as transgender, and over half (54%) say they know someone who is trans.