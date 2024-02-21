5 ways to cope with the distressing news cycle as a trans+ person

Modify your use of social media outlets

Many people find out and discuss what’s going on in the world via social media, which can result in users seeing something triggering without intending to. As such, it’s important to remember that most platforms give you the ability to filter and report content, as well as to block or mute accounts as you see fit.

It’s also worth keeping what push notifications you get from apps under constant review, as these pop up at any given moment and could feature something distressing at incredibly inconvenient or unexpected times. Some may find it useful to turn off notifications from certain outlets and platforms, while others may prefer to refine what sort of things they get notified about.

“Research shows that even reading about an abusive incident towards our community online can be enough to leave us fearing for our own safety,” explains Mason, who adds that Galop “regularly” hears from “LGBT+ people who, after hearing about an anti-LGBT+ incident, adjust their behaviour, or hide parts of their identity for fear of a similar incident happening to them in the future. If this is something you’ve struggled with, you can talk to Galop for advice, support or to discuss your options.”

Another thing to consider when using social media is which accounts you follow. Avoid those that are likely to post triggering content and stick to following media outlets you trust. Making your account private is a good way to avoid interactions with strangers who may hold anti-LGBTQIA+ views, as well as those who use social media to troll others.