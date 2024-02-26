What do the UK’s new voter ID laws mean for trans and non-binary people?

I don’t want anyone else to see my ID, is there anything I can do?

Stonewall and LGBT Foundation’s aforementioned study found that 88 per cent of trans respondents and 81 per cent of non-binary people surveyed had concerns about their privacy and safety when showing an ID to vote, such as facing risks of being ‘outed’ or being asked intrusive questions.

If you are someone who would prefer to show your ID to the clerk at the polling station away from anyone else, then you have the right to this. According to Schedule 1 of the Elections Act, which covers the new rules surrounding voter identification, the “presiding officer or clerk must arrange for the voter to produce any document in a private area of the polling station if the voter so requests, and, in such a case, must ensure that no other persons witness the production except as permitted by the voter.” It’s also worth noting that your ID should only be checked by the clerk you’re dealing with and possibly the presiding officer, as opposed to being passed around numerous clerks at the station.