Tom Rasmussen performs Street Violence at Abbey Road Studios

Tom Rasmussen has performed a live rendition of ‘Street Violence’ featuring Shon Faye, alongside two other tracks, at the illustrious Abbey Road Studios in London, in partnership with GAY TIMES.

Tom has become synonymous with their distinct voice and artistic performances. In this new live rendition of ‘Street Violence’, Tom is infusing the rich history of Studio Two with a blend of electronic and live instrumentation.

To bring the cover and two original songs to life, Tom worked with director Joseph Wilson whose work “blurs the boundaries between fantasy and reality,” and was a natural choice for the collaboration. Additional collaborators include bandmates Howie Gill, Nicki Fermie, Rachel Barnes and Danielle James, as well as co-writer Finlay Henderson on the keys and synth.

Speaking about their experience at the studio, Tom said: “It was important to me to work with queer people, course, and working class voices too. Fill the halls with our voices. Beyond representation, which is where projects like this often begin, it felt both momentous and very comfortable for us to be in this space.

“It’s partly to do with how welcoming Abbey Road are, but also because skill, rigour, and good music goes above and beyond identity categories whilst also honouring and exploring them alike.

“This collaboration with Abbey Road has, and possibly will be forever and ever, one of the more special in my artistic life and I do not take this for granted.”

Keep your eyes peeled, Tom is releasing two additional tracks ‘In For The Kill [Skream Lets Get Ravey Remix]’ available Tuesday 31 November and ‘Dysphoria’ out Friday 3 November.

Watch Tom Rasmussen’s performance of ‘Street Violence’ below.

Abbey Road Equalise for Pride is a series of exclusive performance films in association with GAY TIMES, that illuminate a diverse range of queer voices across music and the wider creative arts.

The series will continue spotlighting emerging artists in music and the creative arts through performances and interviews filmed at Abbey Road and Angel Studios. It continues Abbey Road Studios’ history and vision of celebrating creativity and queer expression.

Abbey Road Studios and GAY TIMES will be posting special performance films and interviews across our social channels in the coming weeks with BULLYACHE, Charles and Harry Strange. You can watch Baby Queen’s performance of ‘Dream Girl’ here and catch L Devine’s performance of new single ‘Slippin Away’ here.

Icons who have previously recorded at Abbey Road Studios include The Beatles, Lady Gaga, Frank Ocean, Amy Winehouse, Little Simz, Adele, Brockhampton, Sam Smith and Florence + The Machine.

“Over the last four years, Abbey Road Equalise has sought to inspire and empower under-represented groups exploring a career in music,” said Mark Robertson, Head of Brand & Communications.

“We’ve presented free workshops and mentoring, filmed studio sessions and more, whether via our annual events for International Women’s Day or a special event for International Transgender Day of Visibility in 2021.

“For Pride 2023, we wanted to create a season of films to showcase and elevate some of the brilliant queer artists and creatives forging their own unique path.”

Harmony Marsh, Digital Manager and member of Universal Music’s Pride Network, added: “We’re delighted to present this series of intimate performance films during Pride season, to serve as an homage to remarkable artists and a profound embrace of their queer identities.

“Our intention for the series has been to celebrate these artists foremost for their brilliance, whilst also shining a light on their queerness and personal journeys as LGBTQ+ individuals.”

You can also watch Tom Rasmussen’s interview for Abbey Road Equalise below.