The Divine: LGBTQ+ venue from team behind The Glory opens in London

“Inclusivity is not a box-ticking exercise for us,” says Jonny Woo, one of the co-owners of London’s newest LGBTQIA+ venue, The Divine. “It’s not like, ‘You have to be inclusive, ta-dah!’ I feel like everything I’ve done has always been about bringing people in.”

As a drag performer, cabaret artist, curator and director, Woo has always been at the forefront of the scene in London. His previous venture, The Glory, instantly became a staple in queer nightlife when it opened in 2014, eventually developing a legacy of community and a sense of belonging among regulars. Described as its “naughty little sister,” The Divine is the next bold step forward for Woo, John Sizzle and Colin Rothbart, all of whom were instrumental in making The Glory as impactful as it was.

Located in Dalston, the new venue can hold more than 200 people and is split across two floors “with a bar upstairs and a cabaret space and disco downstairs.” Woo explains that The Divine has “a very different feel” to The Glory, describing the latter as being like “an old school gay bar” in the most “beautiful” way possible.