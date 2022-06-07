Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn: “I am a drag queen! Have you met me?”

“I’ve always been an [LGBTQ+] ally,” says Christine Quinn. “It’s just nice to be recognised for that, and I’m really honoured.” The Selling Sunset “villainess”, fashion icon, self-described drag queen and future palaeontologist (?) is speaking with GAY TIMES about her part prescriptive how-to, part manifesto, part tell-all, How to Be a Boss Bitch, in which she advises readers to live their “most unapologetic, confident and true life” via topics such as money, fame and, of course, fashion. “This is really a chance for me to talk about things that I never talked about before,” Christine explains, “such as my insecurities, my education, my body and how I didn’t feel the way I wanted to feel when I grew up. I think a lot of you can relate to that. “

Since 2019, Christine has become one of the most discussed – and controversial – characters on reality television with the aforementioned real estate drama, although her kitschy wardrobe, wit and deadpan sense-of-humour has cemented her status as an icon within the LGBTQ+ community. So, naturally, conversation turns to Christine’s undying love for queer people – “I really only related to gay men [growing up]” she admits – and how it’s her “dream” to one day sit alongside RuPaul and Michelle Visage on Drag Race in the search for America’s Next Drag Superstar. “I’m waiting for the invitation,” she tells us. “I’m putting it into the universe. Ru, give me a call! Please! Like, I would be so honoured. It’s my dream.”

Read ahead for our full conversation with Christine about her addictive new book – out now! – leaving The Oppenheim Group and why she’s reclaiming the word ‘bitch’, as well as insults about resembling a “Russian mail order bride”.

Christine Quinn, how are you?! Have you fully recovered from COVID?

Yes, I’m doing great. I did test positive, unfortunately, but I’m all good. I’m vaccinated.

What about your back? From carrying Netflix’s number one reality series?

Seriously, I need a chiropractor. If you have a good recommendation, let me know because it’s been exhausting on my end. It’s been exhausting. You’re so sweet. I mean, it is a collaborative effort between all the girls, but some just bring it a little more than others… You know, my humour is not for everyone. Some people prefer coffee, some people prefer tea. I may not be everyone’s cup of tea. But the one thing is, I enjoy amping that up. You can’t take yourself too seriously in life, and I really have fun with the show. I’m genuinely very goofy. I’m very silly, and I have fun with it.

Your sense-of-humour feels very British, honestly.

It’s funny that you say that because all of my really good friends are from London. I found that they’re the ones who get me. They understand that type of humour. It takes intellect to really understand it. There’s different types of humour, but it’s that high brow humour. So, I know the people that get me and I seem to be drawn towards British people, because I think they get that Gemma Collins humour. It’s just a different level and out here in America, I think sometimes people take themselves too seriously. You only have one life, have fun while you’re doing it.

I love that you know who Gemma Collins is. When is your joint show coming? How can we make that happen?

Oh my god, I can’t wait. She was actually in Los Angeles recently. She’s just my spirit animal. Gemma, please give me a call. I love you.

Let’s talk about your brand new book: How to be a Boss Bitch. In the book, you admit that you love when people call you a bitch and how it’s not a slur…

It’s not a bad thing at all! I was on Instagram the other day and someone said, ‘This girl looks like a Russian mail order bride,’ to which I responded, ‘Thank you, that’s quite a compliment. Thank you.’ And that’s the thing, I wanted to rewrite the narrative and change the depiction of the word ‘bitch’. It’s not a negative connotation anymore. We’re taking that word back and we’re owning it. It’s a word of power! It’s a word of knowing yourself, knowing your value and knowing what you bring to the table. If someone calls you a bitch, it’s just because you’ve said things that are maybe outside of the box, but people need to respect that word. It’s not the word that it used to be anymore. I embrace it. I have fun with it. Anytime someone calls me a bitch I say, ‘Thank you very much. Thank you.’

I think it was Latrice Royale who once said the word ‘bitch’ actually means “Being In Total Control of Herself”.

I remember that. I remember that, and I completely related to that and couldn’t agree more!

Admittedly, I have never read a manifesto slash self-help book that’s not by a drag entertainer…

Oh my god, well, I am a drag queen! Have you met me?