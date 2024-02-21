Back in 2001, Mariana Docampo started teaching tango classes at La Casa Del Encuentro, a storied lesbian cultural centre in the heart of Buenos Aires, Argentina. “The roles [of tango] were [seen as] very rigid,” she tells GAY TIMES. “The man would lead and the woman would follow.” In Docampo’s eyes, it was practically impossible to imagine two women dancing together – the vast majority of people couldn’t even fathom the idea of a woman leading her partner, let alone enjoying herself in the process. “People assumed I was taking that guiding role as a teacher because I had to, not because I actually liked it,” she recalls. “It was a different era.”

When you think of the word “tango”, many immediately conjure up romanticised and heavily gendered notions of love, sensuality and romance. When, infact, it’s a practice steeped in tradition and a sense of national pride, yet its origins can actually be traced back to slaves shipped into Argentina throughout the 19th century. Scholar Sylvain Poosson paints a vivid picture of slaves holding vibrant, late-night parties, filled with music, dance and laughter. “Dancing was affirming one’s existence,” he wrote, describing these fiestas as a means of survival.

“To think that what started with eight-person classes has transformed into the movement we have today is a lot!”

By the late 19th century, slavery had been abolished and descendants of slave families had largely taken root along the banks of the Río de la Plata, which separates Argentina and Uruguay. There, they built communities alongside other immigrants and poor Argentinian families, and it’s in these neighbourhoods that the earliest iterations of Argentine tango as we know it today took place. Crowds would dance to the songs of gauchos, or cowboys, without understanding their lyrics, so they simply called them milonga, which means “an argument” in Kimbundu. The term is still used today; in modern-day Argentina, it’s synonymous with tango.

By 2005, Docampo decided to create an alternative to what she described as the “heteropatriarchal image of tango” so often treated as default. That year, she set up La Milonga Tango Queer, programming classes with the basic aim of allowing people to dance freely, in whatever role they wished. The early classes were tight-knit, intimate and liberating. While just a handful of members showed up, many of them were already Docampo’s students, but they revelled in the newly created space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tango Queer Buenos Aires (@tangoqueerba)

What started as a small, community-led initiative, quickly snowballed into an impactful movement. The timing just so happened to coincide with the creation of the Argentine Federation of Lesbian, Gay and Trans (FALGBT), also formed in 2005, a coordinated activist effort to campaign for issues like the legalisation of gay marriage, and legal recognition of trans people. Docampo’s classes began selling out quickly, so in 2007, she turned to Augusto Balizona, an organiser of another long-running Buenos Aires queer tango, La Milonga Gay La Marshall. Together, they co-created the Festival Internacional de Tango Queer de Buenos Aires, which this year celebrated its 15th anniversary. While the festival was on hiatus throughout the pandemic, it’s since showed no sign of slowing down. Docampo still speaks of these achievements in disbelief: “To think that what started with eight-person classes has transformed into the movement we have today is a lot!”