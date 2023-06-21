What can you tell us about your upcoming ‘Don’t Cha Disco’ at The Clapham Grand?

Really, it’s stemmed from my love of performing. Obviously, we had our world tour planned, but a certain C Word stopped that happening, didn’t it! So this, really, is me extending my love of performing, dancing and feeling like I’m not yet finished!

Throwback and nostalgia pop is so important to me because it really soundtracked that era of our lives as PCD blew up. My goal now is to bring that same love to my decks, to have you dancing all night long with my GORGEOUS dance ensemble, as we tour the UK this year – next kicking off at The fabulous Clapham Grand and their Pride After Party! You’ll hear all the hits from, of course, PCD – through to Spears, Stefani and Sugababes!

How did you decide what pop throwbacks were the best to play on the night?

It’s all focused on nostalgia. The Don’t Cha Disco is my past and where I’ve come from, and that is what made me realise how empowering the music I listened to, really is. It’s helped shape who I am today now as a performer, a DJ, a dance coach, a mother, I know how it makes me feel, now I want it to make others feel like that too. Honestly, who can tell me they don’t love a 90s/00s pop anthem?!

Can you give us a preview of any of the songs partygoers can expect to hear?

Honestly, there’s a bit of everything for everyone. I’ll be on stage with my fabulous dance crew performing the classic Pussycat Dolls anthems, there’ll be some Kylie, Tina, some incredible disco remixes of pop classics. Those of you who were at Mighty Hoopla will already know, those who weren’t… well, lucky I’m back on stage in London on the 1st July!

What song by the Pussycat Dolls would you say is the best anthem to play at Pride?

It has to be the disco remix of Don’t Cha. Obviously, everybody already loves that song, but this particular remix always gets an EPIC reaction from the crowd no matter where I’m playing it.