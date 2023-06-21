Kimberly Wyatt noticed that the Pussycat Dolls had a massive LGBTQ+ fanbase “almost straight away”. From early hits such as ‘Don’t Cha’ and ‘When I Grow Up’ to their latest banger ‘React’, the group’s songs have always resonated with the community and remain staples in LGBTQ+ venues across the world. “I’ve been in their lives and vice versa for many years now and seeing them go from perhaps more vulnerable places growing up, to now these empowered, incredible people – it’s just so heart-warming and lovely!” Kimberly tells GAY TIMES. Now, she is taking her ‘Don’t Cha Disco’ all over the country, with an upcoming appearance at The Clapham Grand’s ‘Pride Party’ on 1 July set to be one of the night’s most hotly anticipated events after London Pride’s parade and concert comes to an end. “It’s all focused on nostalgia,” Kimberly says of what fans can expect from her set. “The Don’t Cha Disco is my past and where I’ve come from, and that is what made me realise how empowering the music I listened to, really is. It’s helped shape who I am today now as a performer, a DJ, a dance coach, a mother, I know how it makes me feel, now I want it to make others feel like that too. Honestly, who can tell me they don’t love a 90s/00s pop anthem?!” Here, Kimberly talks to GAY TIMES about her connection with her LGBTQ+ fans, the ultimate Pussycat Dolls Pride anthem and all things ‘Don’t Cha Disco’.
What can you tell us about your upcoming ‘Don’t Cha Disco’ at The Clapham Grand?
Really, it’s stemmed from my love of performing. Obviously, we had our world tour planned, but a certain C Word stopped that happening, didn’t it! So this, really, is me extending my love of performing, dancing and feeling like I’m not yet finished!
Throwback and nostalgia pop is so important to me because it really soundtracked that era of our lives as PCD blew up. My goal now is to bring that same love to my decks, to have you dancing all night long with my GORGEOUS dance ensemble, as we tour the UK this year – next kicking off at The fabulous Clapham Grand and their Pride After Party! You’ll hear all the hits from, of course, PCD – through to Spears, Stefani and Sugababes!
How did you decide what pop throwbacks were the best to play on the night?
It’s all focused on nostalgia. The Don’t Cha Disco is my past and where I’ve come from, and that is what made me realise how empowering the music I listened to, really is. It’s helped shape who I am today now as a performer, a DJ, a dance coach, a mother, I know how it makes me feel, now I want it to make others feel like that too. Honestly, who can tell me they don’t love a 90s/00s pop anthem?!
Can you give us a preview of any of the songs partygoers can expect to hear?
Honestly, there’s a bit of everything for everyone. I’ll be on stage with my fabulous dance crew performing the classic Pussycat Dolls anthems, there’ll be some Kylie, Tina, some incredible disco remixes of pop classics. Those of you who were at Mighty Hoopla will already know, those who weren’t… well, lucky I’m back on stage in London on the 1st July!
What song by the Pussycat Dolls would you say is the best anthem to play at Pride?
It has to be the disco remix of Don’t Cha. Obviously, everybody already loves that song, but this particular remix always gets an EPIC reaction from the crowd no matter where I’m playing it.
The Pussycat Dolls have a massive LGBTQ+ fanbase. Was there a moment you remember realising that this was the case?
Almost straight away, truthfully. Even back in our early days playing tiny venues across the US, we had lines and lines of people out the door around the building, and it was almost always made up of the queer community showing up and supporting us. Even before we really kicked off, the community had our backs!
For me personally, I remember a really special moment when social media was really starting to build around our blogging / vlogging sites… That was when I realised JUST how many LGBTQ+ fans we had; the interactions we had were precious to us and I’ll forever hold those memories closely. I’ve been in their lives and vice versa for many years now and seeing them go from perhaps more vulnerable places growing up, to now these empowered, incredible people – it’s just so heart-warming and lovely!
What do you love most about performing at Pride events such as this one at The Clapham Grand, is there any difference for you performing?
There’s a massive difference, are you kidding me?! It’s always such a safe space, any time you play a crowd that is particularly full of LGBTQ+ people. You never have to hold back; you can really go 100%. The community is about creating safe spaces, and through all my work in my dance academy, helping educate tomorrow’s performers, I see myself in them and I feel very lucky to be able to reflect that through the Don’t Cha Disco now as we roll it out across the summer. And I actually used to live near The Grand, so I feel like I’m coming back to my old stomping ground for their Pride Party!
What can fans look forward to from you in the near future?
It’s about developing the Don’t Cha Disco, baby! Everything I do is about channelling my love for dance, performance and now, DJing. I take it seriously too, I went to RUN DMC’s DJ academy, I’ve got my practice in, I’ve worked really closely with my team to produce a show that I just know people are going to LOVE.
In terms of what’s next, I have some phenomenally talented friends and I’d love to perhaps create space to bring some friends out with me, special guests for certain shows… I’m also infatuated by the drag scene here in London. Working closely with some incredible queens like Paige Three just brightens my day so much, I watch people like her perform and I feel so inspired, we see each other in each other, and I just love it. Watch this space, kids!
Tickets for Kimberly’s ‘Don’t Cha Disco’ at The Clapham Grand’s ‘Pride After Party’ on 1 July are available here.