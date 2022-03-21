No Planet, No Pride: Why climate justice is LGBTQ+ justice

Risk of homelessness

“I fight an intersectional fight as I believe there is no climate justice without social justice and that every crisis that the planet faces is a human rights issue,” says Jada L. Kennedy, a 20-year-old queer black environmentalist based in Belgium. They got into climate activism in 2019, when they were also experiencing an “identity crisis around race”. Since then, they have been part of Fridays for Future, a youth-led global grassroots movement and Generation Green, a young Black-led, intergenerational community fighting for environmental justice. In particular, they are concerned about the convergence of homelessness faced by LGBTQ+ individuals and the climate crisis. “When queer people [already] struggle with homelessness because of being abandoned by their families, they will be hit the hardest due to the immediate vulnerability to their safety.”

As frequent extreme weather events, such as blizzards and heatwaves, ramp up, rendering some parts of the planet uninhabitable, those sleeping rough on the streets are being put at direct risk of harm. Rising pollution levels and city smog can also lead to long-term health complications, meaning that homeless people risk far more exposure to respiratory conditions like asthma, heart disease and lung cancer. Though homelessness can be hard to quantify, Crisis, the national charity for homeless people in the UK, reported that up to 24% of homeless youth are LGBTQ+ and that around 227,000 people were rough sleeping, sleeping in vans and sheds, and stuck in B&Bs – across England, Scotland and Wales in 2021. The number of rough sleepers in the country has risen by almost 4 times since 2010, when the Conservative Government came into power.

Marginalised folk already experiencing inequality have a far harder time getting back on their feet after natural disaster strikes

The inverse is happening too; the climate crisis also makes more people homeless. Not only are flash floods, heatwaves, wildfires, droughts and typhoons becoming more frequent, but they are also leaving entire communities homeless. In America, there are fears that millions of people will have to leave their current residences semi-voluntarily or forcefully in the coming years. Marginalised folk already experiencing inequality have a far harder time getting back on their feet after natural disaster strikes, as they are less likely to have the resources to move to a safer place or rebuild their homes. The effects of the climate crisis are cyclical, so mass intervention is even more crucial.

Fast fashion

“I first got into climate activism when I was 18 because I had a fashion blog,” says Izzy McLeod, a renewable energy student based in Cardiff. “My fashion blog eventually became a sustainable fashion blog.” Their interest in fashion got them thinking about global supply chains and how fast fashion can rainbow-wash the climate crisis. So they founded #WhoMadeMyPrideMerch, a campaign pushing for better working conditions for LGBTQ+ garment workers and more sustainability in the fashion industry.

The global garment industry accounts for around 10% of total greenhouse gas emissions from human activity and nearly 20% of wastewater; worse for the planet than aviation and shipping combined. If that wasn’t scary enough, our clothes are increasingly made with synthetic fabrics that release microfibers into oceans, further polluting our water systems. Swallowed up by fish and travelling up the food chain, the plastic ultimately ends up on our plates. Worse still is the treatment of garment workers, many of whom are notoriously underpaid and mistreated. “It’s about calling out rainbow-washing and saying ‘excuse me, you say you’re doing stuff for the community, but what are you doing to support the LGBTQ+ people making the clothes while you continue to profit from rainbow-washing? What are your doing in your supply chains?” they continue.

For many in the LGBTQ+ community, fashion is a tool of self-expression, and it allows us to carve out our ever-evolving identities. From Alexander Wang and Versace to Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, queer icons have shaped the fashion industry as we know it today. Yet even the fashion industry cannot be decoupled from the climate crisis, and it especially cannot be decoupled from the people who make our clothes in squalid conditions. “We live in a global system. Anything we do in the Global North is going to affect people in the Global South, who are already experiencing the brunt of the climate crisis,” Izzy says.

Climate justice and migrant justice

As the global temperature rises to an unbearable degree and natural disasters destroy people’s homes, we are set to see far more climate-related migration. Non-governmental organisations like the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) have played a key role in resisting the British government’s Hostile Environment policies, which increasingly put vulnerable people at risk who are forced to make treacherous journeys to reach safer lands.

“Climate justice and migrant justice are completely interrelated, and there are strong historical reasons for that,” says Mary Atkinson, a Campaigns Officer at JCWI. “The richest countries in the world cause the vast majority of fossil fuel emissions, while people in the Global South are bearing the brunt of it. Imagine you’re a farmer in Bangladesh and your livelihood is affected by the climate crisis, to the extent that you can no longer feed your family – you have to move to survive, and increasingly you’ll have to move away from your entire region. But the way our bordering system is set up makes that movement perilous – only the rich have the right to move safely.”

As the global temperature rises to an unbearable degree and natural disasters destroy people’s homes, we are set to see far more climate-related migration

In the UK and other parts of the world, we have also seen a toughening of borders and an increase in authoritarianism, which will directly affect LGBTQ+ asylum seekers and refugees from countries worldwide currently seeking to escape their homes for a safer environment. There are fears that Priti Patel’s new Nationality and Borders Bill will put them at more risk and increase the “standard of proof” needed for LGBTQ+ asylum. “The trend towards harder borders is not a new thing,” Mary continues. “We’ve been kind on this path for decades. There’s a huge amount of money to be made from, from strengthening borders and then, there’s also a huge amount of money to be made from people who smuggle people across borders. And those two things are a kind of symbiotic relationship.”

Mary believes that learning about the linking of injustices is crucial for progress on all social justice fronts. “A key reason that so many LGBTQ+ people have to seek safety in other countries is because of the colonial past of criminalising and scapegoating queer people,” she explains. “Learning about those links is so important. Many people don’t know that the government sends basically empty charter flights once every two weeks, deporting people who’ve grown up here, lived here all their lives and have families here. And there are like seven people on the flight. Apart from the unimaginable damage that that does to communities and families, those are empty planes!”