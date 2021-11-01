How queerness can help us approach the climate crisis in new ways

As the world’s attention focuses on Glasgow for COP26 – the Global United Nations summit on Climate Change – we wanted to delve into the queer world of Climate Activism and ecological disruption. What’s the link between queerness and the planet? What do all the words mean? Can you recycle an empty poppers bottle? So many questions.

Introducing PermaQueer: birthed at the beginning of the pandemic, PermaQueer aims to highlight the links and connection between the climate crisis, and queer and indigenous communities through shared community work, disruption and community education.

As the recipients of this year’s International Prize at the 2021 LUSH Spring Prize, the work they do highlights the need for community resilience, open dialogue and fresh and raw approaches to our way of living.

We sat down with Guy Ritani, one of the co-founders of the group to find out more.

For the beginner, what’s the best way you’d describe the work that you do in the environmental space?

PermaQueer is an ecological education network that uses queer theory, systems thinking and permaculture (the development of agricultural ecosystems to be sustainable and self-sufficient) to approach new ways of relating to each other and our environment.

We teach ecological themes from a trauma-informed perspective to understand the ways we can create better, more resilient, ethical and appropriate systems to exist within. Some of these include: community food share systems, co-housing relational frameworks, connections to regenerative agriculture practices, connections to understanding forest ecology and strengthening relationships and understandings towards first nations peoples and their ways of knowing and being.

We aim to be a source of information, inspiration, resource and support for LGBTQIA+ and BIPoc communities and seek to raise platforms for them when and where possible. The failings of predatory systems are never more intimately known than by the minorities for whom it has failed. This is why we value our marginal communities. We believe that equipping them with knowledge, inspiration and resources to form meaningful change within their food systems, housing systems, economic systems and more, we’ll succeed in slow and steady systemic change.