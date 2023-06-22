Glamorous: Meet the cast of Netflix’s gayest show ever

As Madolyn’s new assistant, Marco encounters various new-job-related challenges; squeaky-clean glass doors, unwieldy water-coolers and inadvertently abandoning classified intel in an Uber because of the charms of a Muscle Mary. Etc, etc. His main snag, however, is Chad, Madolyn’s himbo son and the Director of Sales for her beauty empire who claims he is – upon checking out Marco’s splashy femme first day attire – “gay, but not that gay”. Played by Fire Island and Legacies alum Zane Phillips, the character is the quasi-villain of Glamorous who frequently flaunts his washboard abs with sweaty, shirtless workouts in his office (we expect an influx of complaints to Netflix about this offensive narrative decision). “Chad fulfils that classic teen movie villain; the quaffed hair and constant sneers,” Zane says (more scene-setting incoming) over a bowl of oatmeal. “Over the course of the season, you get to understand why he is that away. He’s not all sneers.” Desperate for his mother’s approval, Chad will do just about anything to oust Marco from Glamorous. “Chad is the king of the country club and then suddenly this surfboarder comes onto the mountain and he’s changing up the status quo. It’s like, ‘Hey, this is my room, these are my toys, what are you doing here?’”

Despite the ‘villain’ description by both Zane and I, viewers will come to recognise Chad’s status as a – spoiler alert (kinda) – lovable goofball who brings Padam Padam-levels of camp in some of Glamorous’ most uproarious sequences, from his wacky backhand tactics to destroy Marco to an unofficial She-Hulk: Attorney at Law homage (this might make sense later… might). Destined to be a fan-favourite, he’s also at the forefront of a brilliant, Clue-inspired scene. It’s clear that this is Zane, so far, at his most comfortable as an actor. “Being on the Fire Island set, I would just sit there and marvel at the artistry of comedy. These boys doing improv… it’s such an incredible skill that I’m so hungry for,” he explains. “I was like, ‘If I’m going to do this, I’m making sure I’m constantly listening and learning.’ I would be constantly checking in with Lisa Gilroy [who plays recurring character Alyssasay] like, ‘Was that funny? Am I being funny?’ All of the impulses I personally have as a dumb-dumb in real life, I could apply to my character. For this show, I could go ham and test the limits. It was a fun sandbox to play in.”

In Chad’s attempts to sabotage Marco, he attempts to recruit Venetia, Madolyn’s fabulous “first assistant” of three years who is also gagging for her validation (and a well-earned promotion). Dynasty star Jade Payton describes her character, who refuses to bow down to Chad, as “a step ahead” of Marco on their respective queer journeys. “She can impart what she does know so far to Marco and, at the same time, she has ambitions of her own. Venetia is almost a middle-ground between who is new to this world, Marco, and who’s really experienced, Madolyn.” The actress, whose history with the show has also been “a bit long”, was compelled by the script because it “begins in a queer world” (a Marvel film without an origin story, basically): “This is a queer story about queer people as they already exist. It’s closer to my experience in real life, rather than it being a lesson for the world about how queer people operate. It starts with queer normalcy and continues to get gayer!” Alongside Marco, Chad and Venetia are Glamorous’ graphic designers and best friend duo Ben (Michael Hsu Rosen) and Britt (Ayesha Harris).

Ben, a “hapless” and swoon-worthy Dungeons and Dragons stan is secure in who he is and his role at the company, as well as his very prestigious role as Dungeon Master, although he’s the “least Glamorous” character in the office and lacks confidence. (We stand by ‘swoon-worthy’ because you’ll lose your goddamn mind over how adorable he is.) Ben is also – and we’re using Netflix’s official description here because it’s very “aww!” – “built a wall around his heart” (see?). Enter Marco. Michael, who you’ll recognise from Netflix’s Pretty Smart and Tiny Pretty Things, teases of their relationship: “Before he arrived, Ben was in a rut. Marco can’t be anything other than who he is, and in a world like Glamorous, where everyone is a slave to their ambition, it’s refreshing to see someone come in guns-a-blazing. Ben is addicted to that. He’s intoxicated by that.”