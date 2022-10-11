National Coming Out Day: Nine LGBTQ+ people on what it means to them

“Happy National Coming Out Day! Hi, my name is Valentino Vecchietti, my pronouns are she and they and I was born with an intersex variation. Intersex is an umbrella term for naturally occurring variations in our sex characteristics which we are born with. Our primary sex characteristics are things like our internal or external sex organs, our chromosomes and our hormones. And our secondary sex characteristics are things like the ways in which we develop at puberty. So, now that we’ve got a definition out of the way, the next thing I have to say is that sex characteristics are distinct from gender identity and expression and sexual orientation.

“So something more about me, I’m an artist and a writer, I founded Intersex Equality Rights UK and in 2021, I redesigned the progress flag to create the intersex inclusive Pride flag. It went viral on the internet and was internationally welcomed as the new Pride flag. One of the reasons I created the intersex inclusive Pride flag was to create space for intersex voices and intersex inclusion on days such as National Coming Out Day, so that intersex people would be invited to join in, to share our experiences, and to feel that we can represent and be supported within the LGBTIQA+ community.

“There are many different intersex variations which means we can have many different experiences in society. So I’m just going to share mine, but know that when you hear other people’s experiences, they most likely will be very different from mine, we have a multiplicity of experiences in our community. My initial motivation to come out was that I really needed to find community I needed to be able to share experience and to have a sense of validation in people sharing their experiences back with me. Intersex experiences matter. It is really empowering just to hear someone go, “I get it. I know, this has also happened to me,” and things like that. And to be able to look in someone else’s face and just meet the eyes of another person who is also intersex. It really matters, it really means something, and I found it to be profoundly moving. And also so, so empowering.

“Another thing that coming out gave me was it really liberated me from the shameful stigma of secrecy that medical narratives that I’d grown up with, really kind of pervaded that telling me that I wasn’t whole or good enough as I was and that I needed to be fixed or changed in order to fit in with society, meeting other people with intersex variations, also reading and hearing about other people’s experiences, whether it be on social media, or in other spaces really helped me to have a sense of validity and helped me to feel that I wasn’t alone. And one thing I would say is that when I was keeping it all inside and keeping everything hidden, I just felt so alone. I want to also say that I did feel very vulnerable. And when I first started coming out, I would speak to some people and it felt okay, but other times I did feel overexposed. And I think that it’s really important to be able to distinguish when you feel safe to come out and when you need to protect yourself and feel that it’s something private about you that you don’t have to share. None of us have to share these elements of our lives. It’s up to us. However, having created the intersex inclusive Pride flag, I am now very out as an intersex person, and I’m really proud of the work I’ve done to create space and platforms for the intersex community through creating the intersex inclusive Pride flag.”