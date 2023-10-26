Beyond ‘Brokeback Mountain’: the daring directors reinventing the Western

With Strange Way of Life, his second English-language short film, Pedro Almodóvar is the latest director to challenge the dusty traditions of the Western genre. Here, one of the most celebrated gay filmmakers working today has taken all the familiar iconography of the genre – the lone horse-riding cowboy, the sheriff, the saloon, the climactic gunfight – and injected them with his uniquely Almodóvarian queer sensibility. Boasting two extremely handsome leads in Ethan Hawke and Internet sweetheart Pedro Pascal, Almodóvar has made a Western for 2023, from Saint Laurent’s equally handsome, meticulously crafted costuming, to the smallest details, like a landscape painting by feminist artist Georgia O’Keeffe hanging above Silva’s bed or a brief cameo by fashion darling and Elite star Manu Rios. This is a fresh kind of Western, joining a host of similarly daring new takes on the genre on MUBI.

The queerness laced through Strange Way of Life is simply one way of modernising the Western, as MUBI have collated a collection of bold, revolutionary neo-Westerns that upend the genre as we know it and imagine other pasts and futures for it. But the Western is a genre that has always undergone significant change. The era of the Old West was quite literally a period of extraordinary national, social and economic upheaval. ‘Neo-Westerns: A New Frontier’ explores the ways in which filmmakers from around the globe have shifted the Western to more contemporary settings, showing what happens when the genre’s baked-in hierarchies are disrupted by modernity.

Neo-Westerns show that, among other things, the genre isn’t strictly confined to America – it’s expanded all around the world. In Valeska Grisebach’s knowingly-titled Western, the Bulgarian countryside becomes as dangerous and volatile as Arizona and New Mexico as a feud builds between local villagers and invading workmen. Grisebach extracts the essential tension at the heart of the Western and transposes it to an eastern European setting. In a similar vein, Kim Jee-woon’s The Good, the Bad, the Weird takes inspiration from the spaghetti Western – namely, Sergio Leone’s iconic The Good, the Bad and the Ugly – and casts 1930s Manchuria, itself a colonised state akin to the settler colonialism of the Old West, as the site of train robberies and Mexican standoffs.