‘LGBTQ+ people seeking asylum should not be held in detention’

In the second half of 2022 and especially at Pride events, I would have interesting conversations around LGBTQ+ asylum. I encountered much empathy, but even speaking to other LGBTQ+ people, I also came across misinformation and the unintentional prejudice this can cause.

It’s not that people have fallen for the government’s xenophobic hyperbole around asylum claimants, but there is often confusion around the key issues. We hear a lot from the government about small boat crossings in the English Channel and the Rwanda deportation scheme and very little about the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ people seeking asylum in the UK.

The threat posed by Rwanda for LGBTQ+ people is becoming increasingly apparent. The High Court ruled the plan lawful in December. Rwanda has serious issues surrounding protections for LGBTQ+ people. A survey released at the end of January by Care4Calais, includes that three LGBTQ+ refugees have received notices of intent for deportation to Rwanda. There are still a number of processes which need to take place before these deportations can actually take place, although we cannot be complacent.

A charity I’ve supported since 2015 is Rainbow Migration, who help LGBTQ+ people claiming asylum in the UK. They have a very clear campaign which LGBTQ+ people can rally around, calling for a 28-day time limit on all immigration detention and that no LGBTQ+ people should be held in detention. No other European country holds asylum claimants indefinitely. The UK really is an outlier here and that this has been allowed to continue demonstrates how polarised the discussion around asylum has been for a long time.

At the end of 2016 the government did recognise trans and intersex people as “particularly vulnerable to harm in detention” although there have been some instances of trans and intersex people being detained regardless. Since then, campaigners have been vocal that all LGBTQ+ people need to be protected. This has been raised by numerous Parliamentarians, as well as charities, but the Home Secretaries in the intervening period have failed to act.