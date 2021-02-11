Is LGBT+ History Month needed now more than ever?

Historically, LGBT+ History month has been a time to celebrate progress – until now. Progress on LGBTQ+ rights is stalling and existing rights challenged.

I was jubilant during LGBT+ History Month in 2017, when we marked 50 years since the Sexual Offences Act 1967, which partially decriminalised gay men. In 2017 the question was not if further positive reform around LGBTQ+ rights would take place, but when! And, with the launch of the government’s July 2018 LGBT Action Plan it was still possible to see a clear trajectory towards increasing LGBTQ+ equality in the UK.

LGBT+ History Month feels very different in 2021. Over the past three years the LGBTQ+ community has been let down again and again.

One example of this is the consistent failure of the Home Office to protect LGBTQ+ asylum claimants. I was shocked when, on 10 December 2020, the government changed immigration rules enabling them to remove asylum claimants to any “safe” third country that agrees to take them. This was done without any warning and without consulting the human rights organisations working in the area.

It appears they planned this change while legislators and charities were distracted by the coronavirus pandemic. The 10 December was also a Thursday, the changes appearing in the afternoon, when most Members of Parliament traditionally travel back to their constituencies.

The new rules replaced the existing EU rules whereby asylum claimants could, in certain circumstances, be returned to another EU country which they had passed through or where they first claimed asylum. It is as yet unclear what a “safe” third country means.

The government is planning on signing treaties with various undisclosed countries where they will be able to send asylum claimants. There are no limits in terms of distance and asylum claimants do not need to have any connection to the “safe” country, such as having previously lived there, family ties, religious links or even speaking the language.