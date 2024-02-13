In a world of lesbian drama, can my situationship be my Valentine?

Valentine’s Day is not for the faint of heart, even though it was kind of created with them in mind.

She (Valentine’s Day) comes to us in the wake of December 11th, the unofficial “National Breakup Day” at the peak of holiday stress and seasonal gloom. If your ethical, non-ethical, anchored, unmoored, undefined, parasocial, or mostly daydreamt relationship somehow made it through to the new year, congratulations! But if there’s one thing consistent about single lesbians and dyke-identifying individuals, it’s that we carry no shortage of evolving attachments — unless we’re U-Hauling, in which case, godspeed, and don’t spend more than $200 on them (adjusted for inflation).

I am here to tell you, dear dykey readers: If you’re single, it is okay for your situationship to be your Valentine. In fact, they should be your Valentine. They can all be your Valentines! Time to heal the inner child who passed out the local pharmacy’s finest cards to every crush in class. You could fall in love… or you could just be in an early stage of dating with a pessimistic nickname because it’s 2024. Stranger things have happened.

What is a situationship, you ask?

Situationships are messy and fun, even if difficult to define. They know more about your life than a date and you’ve probably seen where they live, but they don’t know your middle name. You’ve been hooking up for an amount of time you haven’t kept track of, and in that time you haven’t put a label on it. They may live in a different neighborhood, borough, country, astral plane, but that doesn’t stop you from calling them anything but your partner. And instead of adding adjectives or modifiers before and in between “person” and “dating” we have synthesized this universally experienced mess into “the situationship.”