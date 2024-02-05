‘My search for intimacy led me to chemsex, now I’m trying to regain control’

I grew up in the north. It was a typical English northern town – not much going on.

Moving to London was always my aspiration – I wanted to live the life. I was a young gay lad from a small town, I wanted a taste of life in the big city, I wanted to live out my dreams.

I finished university and then came to London for my first job. That was 20 years ago, I’m in my 40s now.

When I first moved to London, I was in a relationship – my first proper relationship. It ended soon after and I focused on my work. I spent the next 15 years living fairly sensibly – I had a good group of friends, I didn’t go out clubbing, I socialised in bars.

I just always assumed that I’d meet someone and settle down with them – an old-fashioned kind of relationship, I guess. My goal was to share a home with someone, have a dog, hold hands walking down the street.

I’d seen other guys get into trouble with drugs. I saw first-hand people losing their jobs, struggling with comedowns. I was a bit judgemental about them, if I’m honest. But I was quite proud of myself that I’d managed to avoid all of that – I wasn’t one of those guys that messed up their lives with sex and drugs.

When I hit my mid-30s, and the perfect relationship still hadn’t come along, I started to question whether I was missing out on all the fun. I realised that being judgemental of guys that were going out and getting messy with sex and drugs was just me masking my jealousy and insecurity.

I started going to the gym. I’d always been pretty fit, but I hit the gym hard. I felt good about my body, I was feeling more confident – I was getting more attention from guys that never used to notice me. I wanted the attention.

The validation I got from guys admiring my body was why I started going out to clubs. My friends didn’t really want to go with me – it wasn’t their kind of thing, it felt a bit like they were jealous of me or something. I started going by myself – it felt good to take my t-shirt off and get attention from hot guys.

There were always drugs at those kinds of club nights, but – at that stage – I wasn’t taking anything, I had no interest in it.

I was even going to chillouts and not taking any drugs. It just felt good to meet guys at a club and then be invited to wherever they were going after. It felt good to be invited – to be one of the cool kids.

It was a new me – a liberated me. I no longer worried about what my friends might think of me and I wasn’t caring whether anyone saw me as boyfriend material. I was looking good and getting lots of attention. Plus I felt impervious to the drugs around me – I thought that I was old enough and wise enough to handle myself, that I knew what I was doing. Looking back, I guess it was a bit of a perfect storm.

The first time that I tried any sort of chems – actually the first time I’d tried any sort of drugs at all – was in a club one night. I was drunk and someone put some white powder under my nose – it was mephedrone. I snorted it. I proceeded to make-out with at least seven different guys – one after another. They were all stunning – they all kissed me back. I was so confident – I felt untouchable. It was a revelation.

In my head, that first time pretty much ‘broke the seal’ – I’d crossed some kind of imaginary red line that I’d set for myself.

The next time I went out, I was open to it – open to doing more. I did more. I still felt like I could handle it, that I was in control.