Your practice expands beyond design and into metalwork and stonework. How is your design process led by the materials you use?

At the moment my favourite material is mother of pearl. My entire algorithm is filled with videos of pearl farming and research on how it can be done sustainably, without harming the oysters. As an earth sign, I feel very connected to nature and its ability to create wonders.

Another recent obsession is natural rose quartz crystal and its healing properties. I’ve been creating looks entirely made with this beautiful stone. However, I do feel like I’m cheating on metal by saying this. Metal is such an essential part of my brand identity; I’ve always been inspired by historical armour and silversmithing. The craftsmanship, the time and attention to detail that goes into creating the pieces is incredible.

What I like most about the process is seeing how a hard, stubborn material transitions into an ethereal, almost angelic looking piece. That brings me so much joy. My favourite look is the ‘Physical Remains of a Saint’ mini chain dress. She is a mix of the materials I’ve mentioned, heavily embellished with colourful gems, pearls and unique antique jewellery pieces.

As an emerging designer how do you navigate expectations that the industry puts on young queer designers?

It can be stressful sometimes, you might get put in a box by some. People still see me as the ‘chain girl’ even if my work has become so much more versatile than that. But to be honest, I think this can also be the fun part of being in the ‘early stages’ of your career. There is a freedom to doing what you love, and most people are just excited to see where I’m going creatively, and see me and my brand grow.

As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community you’ve dressed Sam Smith and Kim Petras, what’s the best thing about being able to dress and work with fellow LGBTQIA+ creatives?

To me, it’s so rewarding to dress fellow queer artists, they get it. Especially, seeing someone feeling themselves, unapologetically embracing queerness covered in crystals, shining in opulence. We also just have the most fun because you know, we’re family.

Would you say that your brand is an extension of your queerness?

Absolutely. My creative process is very emotionally charged. It is how I express myself as an artist and a product of how I see the world. The queer scene in East London has played a big role in my journey and growth as an artist. The support and appreciation for our individuality, boldness and fearlessness, and the way we celebrate one another holds a big place in my heart.

View Grete’s latest work here and on Instagram.