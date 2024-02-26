Private hormone clinic becomes UK’s first to be approved by regulator – here’s why that matters

After a private hormone clinic for transgender youth recently became the first of its kind in the UK to receive approval from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), staff are hopeful that the service will be a lifeline for those struggling with their gender identity.

Paul Carruthers, a nurse consultant who is heading up the Gender Plus Hormone Clinic after spending two decades with the NHS, tells GAY TIMES that the approval from England’s independent health watchdog is more important than ever given “what’s going on politically and the discourse around trans healthcare” right now. The CQC’s stamp of approval will allow clinicians working at the clinic to prescribe hormones to patients aged 16 and over while being routinely regulated to ensure that the services are safe, effective and well led. “We welcomed the CQC registration and now that we’ve got it, they’ll come and inspect us,” he continues, “check that all of our policies are up to date, that we’re working to them to a high standard and, importantly, safeguarding our patients, as well as safeguarding my staff as a manager.”

Dr Aidan Kelly, a clinical psychologist specialising in gender identity who founded the Gender Plus Hormone Clinic, explains that “disinformation” surrounding services like his continues to be rife, but hopes the backing of the CQC will reassure those with concerns. “I think identity more broadly,” he adds, “whether it be gender or, you would see it with immigration, we see it in other areas of society, activates and people get really organised around it and passionate for good or bad reasons about this.”

“I think, when you train as a healthcare professional, whether it’s nurses, doctors, psychologists or whatever, you need to leave any of those ideologies or beliefs at the door. It’s like a GP can’t decide not to prescribe someone a contraceptive pill because they don’t believe in it for religious reasons,” Kelly continues. “So, as a healthcare professional, we have to leave that at the door to provide the same care to everyone you see and so you have to look after the people for whom a medical pathway may be the right thing, but equally in the same way have the same level of care for those for whom a medical pathway might not be the right thing.”

Not everyone will be prescribed hormones and those who are must first have undergone at least six rounds of assessment by a team of clinical psychologists. “My goal is to help people feel happier, more content in life, engaged in life and getting some enjoyment from life,” adds Kelly. “Whether that means going on hormones or not is secondary to me and it should be for all of our clinicians and I know that is very much the case in Gender Plus.”

Carruthers further explains that the team starts by finding out what the patient wants before creating “an informed consent model” with them. “That’s where I talk to them about all the benefits of hormones,” he says, “and the benefits that they are really invested in are the physical changes to their body, but also the risks that come with medication. That’s not to put them off or scare them – every medication has a risk and it’s my job to make sure that everybody’s aware of that – just the same as if you’re going to have a general anaesthetic and you get told about the risks there. So, once I understand that they understand the risks and they sign the consent form, they begin their hormone treatment.”