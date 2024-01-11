As a long-term Swiftie, I’m familiar with the lore surrounding the work and public persona of Taylor Swift. Whether it’s ‘No, it’s Becky’ fandom jokes on Tumblr to the TikTok drama around Swift impersonator Ashley, I’ve seen, heard and read it all.

And while we talk a lot about one-sided parasocial relationships, the artist has always closely engaged with her fandom – sending hand-written letters to devotees and even inviting them over to listening parties in her house. With each new album or era, the musician rolls out clues, hidden lyrics, and easter eggs for the Swiftie sleuths to share and speculate over. So, when I saw last week’s much-discussed New York Times opinion piece, shedding light on the Gaylor fandom, I wasn’t surprised. After all, for some fans, speculation about Swift’s sexuality is ingrained in their experience of her art.

As the article’s writer, NYT Opinion Editor Anna Marks, outlines, there are plenty of conspiracy theories projecting a queer reading onto Swift’s discography. For many Gaylors, Swift’s sickly sweet seventh album Lover was a coded expression of bisexuality: with artwork featuring the blue, purple and pink of the bisexual flag. The rainbow motifs and “glass closets” featured in the Reputation Tour stage setup were perceived by these same fans as implicit confirmation of their suspicions. However, the outrage to Marks’ article overlooks something much greater – how the feature gives agency to speculative fan theories which invade the star’s private life.

Gaylors, a branch of Swift’s die-hard fandom, have found solace and self-expression in the singer’s work. Lyric-hunting and scouring for hidden signals in her discography, they’ve forged a community where LGBTQIA+ fans can bond over queer Swift conspiracies. While there’s nothing wrong with viewing Swift’s work through a queer lens, there’s an issue when these readings are mainstreamed – and therefore legitimised.

NYT isn’t the first place to bring Gaylor theories into the mainstream. Following the release of Midnights, a Rolling Stone article explored queer fans’ experience of Swift’s music and suggested that the star’s 10th studio album was a coded coming out to her fans. Meanwhile, Camp Gaylor – a summer camp for die-hard LGBTQIA+ Swifties – saw the fandom move from URL to IRL.