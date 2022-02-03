Exclusive: Alyssa Hunter on Drag Race exit controversy and plans for Snatch Game

Despite her money gun malfunction on last week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Alyssa Hunter thought she “was going to be safe” from elimination.

For their latest maxi-challenge, the season 14 contestants created dramatic moments for a “Drag Race Supertease” extended trailer, before paying homage to some of Jennifer Lopez’s most legendary looks on the runway.

Lopez, who is from the Block, also made a virtual appearance in the werkroom, where she advised them – “from one queen to another” – on how to be fierce.

After their acting skills were met with harsh criticism from the panel, Alyssa and Kerri Colby faced off to the beat of J-Lo’s classic anthem Play. Both queens demolished the lip-sync, but due to a glitch with her prop money gun, Alyssa received the dreaded “sashay away” from RuPaul.

As with any elimination, disgruntled viewers expressed on social media how Alyssa was “cheated” and “robbed” of a spot in next week’s competition, with many noting how the malfunction wasn’t “that big of a deal”.

“To be honest, I thought I was going to be safe, cause even when I had the prop issue, I was still able to make it work,” Alyssa exclusively tells GAY TIMES. “I gave it my all and fought hard in the lip-sync.

“I felt like I was in the zone, looking amazing and doing my thing. Because of that, I feel happy with my work because I demonstrated who I was.”

Sadly, Alyssa’s elimination was final as her Willy Wonka-inspired chocolate bar wasn’t in possession of a golden ticket. While the “mouth-watering” twist has received mixed feedback online, Alyssa calls the new format “fun but at the same time very scary,” admitting it “felt like a second chance”.

In response to the overwhelming reaction online, the star says: “It feels amazing to have this much support! I always think that as an artist, there is nothing without the support of the fans. I am truly grateful to those who support me. Sending love to my sister Kerri – she did a great job too.”

If Alyssa remained in the competition, she reveals that she would’ve impersonated either Sofia Vergara or Shakira on Snatch Game, Drag Race’s staple maxi-challenge, because she’s “gotta represent my fellow Latinas!”

And while her time was cut short, the performer reassures fans that they will still see her planned runway looks – “one way or another!”

“I’m proud of my work on the show regardless of how short it was,” Alyssa adds. “This is just the beginning of a great and successful year. I’m a very passionate person and I have been given many opportunities, thanks to the platform Drag Race has given me.

“I’m going to continue demonstrating all my talents on my Instagram and Twitter and show people who they missed on the show.”

On next week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the 12 remaining contestants will make parody PSAs for a brand new drag charity supporting queens who sashayed away from the series in last place.

Tempest DuJour, Jaymes Mansfield and Kahmora Hall will return, while My Heart and My Heart singer Ava Max makes her panel debut.

Catch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 every Saturday on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus. Subscribe via http://uk.wowpresentsplus.com/