“I feel like people think that because they’ve got the disability, they think they’re not there in the brain, they’re like a child, or they don’t understand – but they do,” explains Julian Riley, known by many as Elektra Fence from the third season of Drag Race UK. Both of his parents have cerebral palsy, a condition which the NHS says is “caused by a problem with the brain that develops before, during or soon after birth.” Symptoms of it vary significantly from person to person, though Julian states that for his mother, it mainly affects her speech and ability to move around. “When she was born back in 1950, the doctors told my grandma that she’ll be nothing and they might as well just lock her up and throw away the key because she had cerebral palsy,” he tells GAY TIMES. 72 years later, however, she has “proven those doctors wrong” and Julian says he could not be more proud of her.

Throughout his lifetime, the 30-year-old can recall countless incidences of people looking down on, or discriminating against, his parents. “People speak so badly to disabled people,” Julian says, detailing one of the most common experiences he has when out with his mother: “I’d be about 12 or something and my mum would take me to the shops or the bank and the person behind the desk would be like, ‘Is she okay? Does she need help? What’s wrong with her?’ because even my mum, she was like 40-years-old [and they would ask] ‘Is this your great grandma?’ No, it’s my mum.” He says that people “speak to her like a child”, even now. When he was at school, students “would pick on” Julian “and say these nasty comments” about his parents. “Things wouldn’t bother me now as they did then,” he explains. “I think if I could wish one thing on other people, just be patient. Maybe the ones without disabilities are the different ones. Who says people without disabilities are more superior than people with disabilities, you know?”

Julian adds that his parents’ lives would have been made a lot easier if venues and establishments were made more accessible for those with disabilities. He remembers a time that he took his mum to a popular tourist destination in London, though they “had to get off at a station that was miles away because there was no way of getting out” for someone in a wheelchair, which his mother sometimes requires to get around.