Drag Race UK star Tia Kofi serves Storm from X-Men in brand new video

Tia Kofi has released a “reflective” bop as the lead single from her upcoming EP.

Written by Ian Masterston and Bright Light Bright Light, Get Better is an emotionally-charged electropop anthem about Tia’s “life experiences” since the “rollercoaster” second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The self-proclaimed “Taylor Swift of drag” tells GAY TIMES that the main inspiration was an “awful” and “hideous” breakup that occurred at the same time as season two.

Tia competed on the series, which has since been hailed as one of the best in Drag Race’s herstory, with entertainers such as Lawrence Chaney, Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce, Ellie Diamond and A’Whora, reaching seventh place.

Halfway through filming the season, the contestants memorably exited the series due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic – and it was during this period that Tia “found out a lot of information” about her dishonest former partner.

“I just could not focus my mind back into that competition, because I was hurting so much. I think, not being able to get back into that headspace, led to my downfall on the show,” she reveals. “I came back from that experience and realised that there was no way to work on that relationship. It wasn’t salvageable.”

The accompanying music video for Get Better sees Tia serve X-Men-inspired glamour while two scantily-clad back-up dancers deliver intricate choreography.

“I wanted this video to look less like it was filmed on a Nokia brick,” jokes Tia.

“I am the geekiest drag queen of all time and I always wanted to be Storm from the X-Men – and now I am! It’s giving everything that I wanted to. It just feels really gorgeous and a little bit Dior, if I do say so myself.”

Get Better is the lead single from Tia’s upcoming second EP, which is due for release in June. Her debut EP, Part 1: The Damage, topped the iTunes pop chart and reached number three on the main chart.

The collection featured four singles: Outside In, written by Little Boots and Tom Aspaul; Look What You’ve Done, a collaboration with dance collective Cahill; Loving Me Like That, an 80s-inspired breakup anthem; and I Want It All, a cover of Chantelle Houghton’s iconic fake “hit” on Celebrity Big Brother.

Get Better is now available on all streaming services. You can watch the music video here or below.