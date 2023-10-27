“Avenge me!”: Drag Race UK star Banskie on exit and “heated” Untucked

“Welcome to the Banksie supremacy! It all starts here,” the aforementioned seven-foot, non-binary drag queen from the North declares to GAY TIMES the morning after her Drag Race UK elimination. While Banksie doesn’t want fans to be upset over her exit, which has been met with a lot of resistance on social media, she jokes (?): “Avenge me!”

Episode five saw the queens sing live and perform in the ‘Pant-Oh She Better Don’t’ Rusical, before stomping down the runway in mirror-inspired ensembles. The pantomime received rave reviews, although DeDeLicious’ turn as ‘Dame Muffin Top’ and Banskie’s villainous performance as ‘Butter Face’ landed them in the bottom two, where they lip-synced to Susan Boyle’s theatrical ballad ‘I Dreamed a Dream’.

Although Banksie boasted a RuPeter Badge and DeDe did not, the latter’s manic display performance booted her out of the competition. “Me and DeDe have shown ourselves to be contenders, so I think people are shocked,” says Banksie. “The amount of love I’m getting now on social media… I’ve had to turn my phone off! It broke last night.”

From her ridiculously brilliant Snatch Game plans to the drama and conflama of Untucked, the future Olivier Award-winning entertainer dives into her five-week run on Drag Race UK. (From her London hotel toilet, we should add.)

Banksie, how are you?

Hello! Welcome to my toilet. It’s great.

You’re actually in a toilet?

I’m not sitting on a toilet, but I am in a bathroom because the lighting is so much better in this hotel room, I don’t know why.

We have to talk about Drag Race, because you were on the show?

Was I?

Yeah. Your exit was iconic, groundbreaking, trailblazing, innovative. I don’t think any other queen has done that, no?

No! It was either gonna be, ‘RuPaul, you’ve made a mistake, I’m not leaving’ or ‘I’ve got to walk the runway one last time.’ I knew my package was without-a-doubt amazing. I had to do it one more time. It’s an amazing experience. I just wanted to feel it again.

Your fashion was… too much this season. I assume you’ll be posting your unseen looks each week?

Of course! I’ve worked with some amazing photographers over the last couple of months to be able to get them at the highest level they can be. Even though I’m not walking the runway on the show, people will still be interested to see what all of us girls do after we get eliminated. I mean, have you seen Alexis’? Alexis’ looks… I would’ve gone home! They’re so amazing that I would’ve panicked, honestly.

Do you think you deserved your bottom two placement this week?

I can see why the judges thought that. It was such a strong Rusical. If I had been doing that role in any other Rusical, I probably could’ve made ‘safe’. But everyone was at the top level, they were splitting hairs. I think me and DeDe did deserve it. Me and DeDe have shown ourselves to be contenders, so I think people are shocked. The amount of love I’m getting now on social media… I’ve had to turn my phone off! It broke last night. I had like 500 messages on Instagram and I couldn’t look at them all. Yeah, people are a bit upset! It’s kind of nice, but also I don’t want people to be upset about me.

I put “Banksie” into Twitter this morning and “upset” isn’t a word I’d use. I would say “absolutely fucking fuming”. They’re not happy!

They’re not happy! That means so much to me. At the end of the day, people will want to see more. Welcome to the Banksie supremacy! It all starts here.

How did you react when you found that the lip-sync song was going to be ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ by Susan Boyle?

Do you know what? I’m a ‘park n bark’ girl most of the time, so I love when there’s no need for tricks. I’m not gonna do a flip and a backflip to Susan Boyle. I just want to stand there and look RuPaul dead in the eye and go, ‘This is exactly why I’m going to stay.’ And imagine that song being my elimination song, ‘I Dreamed a Dream’? And it got taken away from me? That’s exactly how it feels. That was my dream and it’s ended: avenge me!

What kind of song would you have defeated DeDe to?

Last week’s lip-sync! I really wanted to do ‘The Only Way Is Up’. That was the one where I was like, ‘I could kill this song.’ You can move, dance and throw so much camp into it. I might be a supermodel, but I’m very silly, a little bit goofy.

We have to discuss the drama of episode four’s Untucked, which I loved. It was television. How did it feel watching that back?

I was sitting in a bar in Bristol, dressed as David Bowie, and I was physically shaking the entire episode up until that point. When you’re in something, it feels so much more heightened in the moment. I was like, ‘Did I throw a glass? Did I punch someone in the face? Have I killed someone on this show? Why am I anxious?’ I ended up going, ‘That was a bit underwhelming.’ We just had a very heated debate. What I took from that was, ‘Well done to me for stepping out.’ That is something I usually do, but was scared to on the show – have a moment for myself. But when I stepped out, I was able to pull myself together, make my brain think what it’s meant to think and then just bash it out. That’s what I think we should do, and that’s a very sisterly thing to do in drag communities. We fight, push each other, maybe say the wrong thing.