DoxyPEP: What is it, can it prevent STIs and are there any side effects?

How effective is it?

DoxyPEP has been shown to work well at preventing bacterial STIs. Queer Health, which is fuelled by The Love Tank, cites three clinical studies that have assessed the efficacy of DoxyPEP:

IPERGAY: This study, which was conducted in France in 2017, examined the effect DoxyPEP had in men who have sex with men and take PrEP to prevent HIV. Researchers found that DoxyPEP had no effect on gonorrhoea, though this is believed to have been linked to high levels of doxycycline-resistant gonorrhoea circulating in the country at the time.

DoxyPEP: This study took place across Seattle and San Francisco in 2022 and looked at the effect of DoxyPEP in men who have sex with men, as well as trans women with a history of STI infections. Participants included people living with HIV and HIV-negative people taking PrEP.

DoxyVAC: This study from 2022 in France looked at the effects of DoxyPEP (as well as the meningococcal B vaccine) in men who have sex with men. Participants included people living with HIV and HIV-negative people taking PrEP. Researchers found that DoxyPEP managed to prevent about half of gonorrhoea cases, an improvement from what the IPERGAY study found five years earlier.

These trials have indicated that DoxyPEP is 70-89 per cent effective at preventing chlamydia and 73-87 per cent effective at preventing a syphilis infection. This figure is slightly lower when it comes to gonorrhoea, with a 51-57 per cent efficacy rate. Syphilis and chlamydia are not believed to have developed any significant resistance to tetracyclines, which are the class of antibiotics that doxycycline belongs to. This is believed to be the reason for the efficacy of these not varying largely between any of the aforementioned studies. In the UK, there are quite high levels of resistance to doxycycline, making it less clear how effective DoxyPEP could be if rolled out in the country.

“What we know from the evidence is that DoxyPEP is particularly effective at preventing chlamydia and syphilis infection and that’s actually really, really important because we are currently seeing record rates of syphilis in lots of different metropoles across the world, so DoxyPEP could be really useful for that,” says Dr. Weil. “But some of the evidence in terms of how effective DoxyPEP is at preventing gonorrhoea is a bit more mixed. Now, when I say it’s mixed, I mean it ranges from effective to moderately effective – we’re not talking about ineffective.”