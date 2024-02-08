Could the Caribbean island of Curaçao be your next must-see destination?

From the outside lens, it’s understandable that there are existing reservations within the queer community on whether it’s safe to step foot onto the Caribbean shores. After all, safety and relaxation are the key pillars to ensure any pleasurable travel experience. But to our pleasant surprise, Curaçao reveals itself as a breath of fresh, queer air. Within our first few moments of soaking in the warm Caribbean sun rays, it was clear this colourful island was going to be quite the transformative experience.

The island itself is located in the southern Caribbean Sea, about 40 miles north of Venezuela and is famously known for its vibrant culture, kaleidoscopic carnivals, gorgeous cuisine, crystal waters and friendly natives. It’s these exact pillars that made our visit a feast for the senses.

The trip started with a whistle stop tour of the capital, Willemstad. With a balance of history and architecture to digest, there was only one way to hit the streets: electric motorcycles. Quite the thrilling start! We hopped onto the vehicles, ours being a pretty pastel pink, and under the warm supervision of our guide Cliff, away we went into the district of Punda.