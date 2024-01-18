5 LGBTQ+ queer movies you need to catch at Sundance

With awards season in full swing, the past twelve months in cinema are being given their moment in the sun; with red carpet glamour only somewhat dampened by toe-curling monologues from unfunny male ‘comedians’.

So, as the stars sit down to sip champagne and attempt to avoid being caught gossiping on camera, Sundance Film Festival 2024 is preparing to show the next season of films vying for audiences’ love and attention. From Disclosure: Trans Lives On Screen to Call Me By Your Name, plenty of queer movies have made their debut at the illustrious festival.

With Sundance opening today and running until 28th January, GAY TIMES shares our top picks featuring community stories from across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. Keep reading for the queer films that need to be on your radar.

Will & Harper

Following his role in the box-office hit Barbie, actor and comedian Will Ferrell stars in Josh Greenbaum’s latest documentary, Will & Harper. The film follows Ferrell – filmed through the windshield of a Jeep – and his close friend of 30 years, Harper Steele, as they embark on a new stage in their friendship after Steele comes out as a trans woman. Documenting their journey across America, the two use the intimacy of a road trip to showcase their unbreakable friendship.

Layla

Writer and performer Amrou Al-Kadhi has directed Layla, a stunning LGBTQIA+ love story that celebrates the joy of chosen community and self-acceptance. Produced by Savannah James-Bayly and starring Bilal Hasna, the film follows the titular Layla – a struggling British-Palestinian drag performer who meets Max (Louis Greatorex) during an awkward corporate Pride event. Packed with romance, drama and unusual cameos – expect appearances from British musician Self Esteem and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Baby.

Love Lies Bleeding

If you’re a queer movie buff looking for a sapphic thriller like the neo-noir crime Bound, then director Rose Glass has got you covered. Love Lies Bleeding follows gym manager Lou (Kristen Stewart) and bisexual bodybuilder Jackie (Katy O’Brian) through a fast-paced, gun-slinging, hedonistic love story. Co-produced by A24 and Film 4, Love Lies Bleeding is Glass’s Sundance festival debut after her much-loved first feature Saint Maud was heralded a triumph upon its debut in 2019 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).