River Gallo: “I just want people to be turned on and be like ‘oh I can fancy you!’”

This year’s BFI Flare: London LGBTQ+ Film Festival has had to adapt like all global events, taking proceedings into a virtual space that audience members can access from the safety of their own homes. The positive outcome of this? The queer filmmaking on show has become more accessible for a wider audience, no matter where they are.

One of those titles is Pool Boy, a short film written and directed by Luke Willis, that tells the sultry, moving and seductive story of a non-binary pool cleaner played by River Gallo, who engages in a steamy and touching romance with college jock Austin.

We caught up with River to discuss why Pool Boy breaks the mould with trans representation, what’s important for the film industry to understand around portraying LGBTQ+ identities, and how River’s 2020 has shaped them into the person they are today.

What was your initial experience when you were told you had the part? What did you think of the concept of Pool Boy?

Well, my initial reaction was like, ‘wow, something to do during Covid!’ Because, you know, it’s been hard. On the one hand the industry is moving forward with non-binary representation and trans representation, but then it also feels like it’s not moving fast enough. As an actor I’ve been auditioning a lot, but I’m grateful to have an opportunity to be in front of the camera to shoot something and that be something that feels so sweet and heartfelt at the core. I feel like it’s a hard thing to do a good short film because it really feels like poetry in the sense that you really have to get to the essence of something really quickly or not quickly… You have to be economical with your language, with your words, and with the visual language.

With a lot of films showcasing trans representation and trans stories they can fall into a trope of ‘a mysterious non-binary person’ or being something to be mocked. But in Pool Boy this doesn’t feel subscribed to. Austin shows some slight shame at being attracted to your character Star in the film – did you find this difficult to play, or did it relate to your experience?

Upon initially reading the script, I also had my reservations of ‘is it going to play into those same tropes of exoticizing or fetishizing the non-binary person?’ We worked with this incredible intimacy co-ordinator and we talked a lot about what the intimacy would be like and that was all choreographed. Working with Tim Torre who plays Austin, he was just so sweet and so open in a kind of matter-of-fact way of knowing that this is the work that has to be done and this is an important story that has to be told with like zero ego about it. I think it is so important when allies go into this kind of work.