Say hello to 2024 with 24 LGBTQ+ icons you may not have heard of

1. Sue Frumin

Sue is a British playwright and author of a fantastic play titled Raising The Wreck for Gay Sweatshop Theatre in 1985. The play draws heavily on Sue’s experience as a lesbian.

2. Lisa Orlando

Lisa is the author of the Asexual Manifesto (1972). At the time of publication, Lisa was a member of the New York Radical Feminists. The group had caucuses for the heterosexual, lesbian and bisexual members already, so Lisa took it upon herself to ensure that asexual were included too.

3. Dionne Edwards

Dionne is a British filmmaker of mixed Jamaican and Nigerian heritage and released her first feature Pretty Red Dress this year. (Congrats Dionne!) As a gay woman, she has put a lot of her lived experience into her writing. Pretty Red Dress touches on sexual fluidity, Black masculinity and self-discovery.

4. Julie D’Aubigny

Julie was a French opera singer, sword fighter and bisexual in the 1600s: the original triple threat. Her life was full of so much drama, it’s impossible to know where to start. Let’s just say she was so wild that she had to be pardoned by the King of France not once, but twice!

5. Jim Sinclair

Jim is an American autistic activist and writer who in the 1980s founded the Autism Rights Movement. They self-describe as an “androgynous and nonsexual person” and wrote several essays, arguing that autism is part of a person’s identity, and calling for support rather than a “cure”.

6. Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey is a very well-known actor, but did you know he also uses his platform to further LGBTQIA+ inclusion? As well as using his talent to tell more LGBTQIA+ focused stories, he has been able to use his fame to bring attention to causes close to his heart. For example, this year he became a patron for Just Like Us – an amazing LGBTQIA+ young people’s charity for which, I myself am an ambassador!

7. Gladys Bentley

Gladys was an incredibly successful blues singer and entertainer in the 1920s and 30s. Known for her signature tailcoat and tophat, she was frequently harassed for wearing ‘men’s’ clothes and being openly lesbian. However she didn’t let this get in the way, and she became one of the most financially successful Black women in the United States at the time.

8. Leonardo Da Vinci

Leo is what I am calling the wildcard – yes, we all know who he was, but did you know he was gay? Or, so many historians have come to believe. It is even thought that his painting Saint John the Baptist supports this as well as his drawing The Incarnate Angel.