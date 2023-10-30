Renaissance: Here’s when you can expect Beyoncé’s concert film to hit UK cinemas

UK Beyoncé fans rejoice! We finally have a release date for her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour film.

Between May and October, the beloved talent captivated audiences worldwide with the critically acclaimed tour – supporting her equally remarkable seventh studio album of the same name.

Featuring seven to eight immersive acts (depending on the show), the beloved concert made massive waves within the pop culture sphere due to Bey’s incredible vocal performance, its innovative stage design/interludes, talented group of dancers and showstopping cameos – ranging from Blue Ivy, Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion.

In addition to its critical success, the Renaissance World Tour earned an array of financial achievements, including record-breaking ticket sales and becoming the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history.

On 2 October, moments after she completed her final tour date, Bey surprised fans with a trailer for Renassaince: A film by Beyoncé.

As the title suggests, the highly anticipated project is set to follow the 32-time Grammy winner as she creates the Renaissance album and embarks on the aforementioned tour.

The synopsis reads: “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

“Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Shortly after the trailer was released, Mother Bey announced that the film would hit AMC theatres on 1 December in North America.

Fortunately, after weeks of silence, it has been revealed that the RENAISSANCE film will also be headed to UK cinemas on the aforementioned date.

According to Deadline, tickets will be available to purchase in the UK and other international markets – like Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and Africa – on 9 November via Parkwood Entertainment.

In addition to its international release, the RENAISSANCE film is set to have two premieres, one on 25 November in Los Angeles and another in London on 30 November.

Similar to her all-silver request for the latter half of the tour, Beyoncé announced unique dress codes for the two events, with a “Cozy opulence” theme and “formal opulence” for LA and London, respectively.

Check out the full trailer for Renassaince: A film by Beyoncé here or below.