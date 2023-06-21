Queer & Now: Welcome to Bambie Thug’s witchy soundscape

Bambie Thug is currently cooped up in Dean Street studios. Decked out in a black hoodie and trousers, the nightcore Barbie seems perfectly at home in their dimly lit den. The Irish rising star has made waves recently for their transgressive sound, emo-flecked tunes, and joyfully hyperpop beats. Now, off the back of Download, the artist is ready to prove what they can truly do.

What are you up to at the minute?

I’m constantly writing and making music all the time. It’s very annoying for me because I have so much music and then I make more. There’s too much shit to choose from!

You make a lot of music quite regularly. How do you decide when to move ahead with a track?

With ‘Egregore’ we knew this was a big song when we had the idea for it. Also, it was two years old before it came out. ‘Tsunami’ was three years before it came out. I hope my new stuff won’t take as long but it depends on what’s right at the time.

‘Egregore’ was still following that kind of rocky stuff and I have a lot more commercial base stuff in the pipeline so it’s about sticking to where the wave is at the time, I’m a songwriter and I write everything anyway and that will morph into everything, but it’s down to timing. I can’t be like doing ‘Egregore’ and then, tomorrow, released a country song straight away.

Do you feel you’re still able to relate to the music even after its later release dates?

They definitely change their meaning, not their lyrical meaning, but how they sit with you. ‘Egregore’, for me, feels very much more empowered than it did when I wrote it. I wasn’t in a good place when I was writing whereas, it gives me a boost. When I wrote ‘Tsunami’ I was depressed off my head I wrote that to pull me out of it. I will rinse a song after we recorded it for weeks but then I’m I can’t hear it for ages, so they all switch.

How would you introduce yourself to new listeners?

I’m from Ireland and my stuff is hyperpunk avant electro-pop. We call it grit pop or rot but recently I’ve been coining the term ouija pop. I got into music about six years ago. I started off as a ballerina in Ireland and then I came over here to do a musical theatre degree. I switched to musical theatre because I had broken my arm before coming over on a dance scholarship. I was doing that for three years and realised I didn’t want to be in the back because I’m greedy for the spotlight!

I wrote a song or two a day and rewrote pop songs. I started writing dance music and then jazz music for a side project of songwriting. After that, I started writing some stuff with Cassyette and, then, I was ready to move on with Bambie Thug and I found my sound.

It all happened after I came out as non-binary. I had a different project before that. I changed my name to Bambie and then found Bambie Thug. Then, everything started changing and the universe was like ‘You’ve done the work and you’ve decided to follow yourself, fully’. The Bambie Thug project is only two years old but I’m proud of it.

Your identity coalesced into this non-binary experience. Did this change your perspective on your art and your personal appearance?

With my other name, I was still trying to stick to a bubble gum [sound] and I was conforming. I know I perform hyper femme, but I was living hyper femme. I allowed myself to figure out who I was. What changed when I found Bambie was the genre constraints I had myself under. Putting a label on my own genre makes me annoyed which is the same as having to put a label on myself, even as a non-binary person.

It’s funny that we’re trying to break free of those labels and still having to label ourselves But, I think it allowed me to be freer, definitely. When I came out as Bambie, I was in Berlin and I had seven German men cut off on my long blonde and christen me as Bambie.